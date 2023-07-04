Asus Rog Strix G17 G713rw Kh110ws Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW KH110WS Laptop Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW KH110WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 197,900 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HX Processor and 16 GB DDR5 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW KH110WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW KH110WS Laptop now with free delivery.