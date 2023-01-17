 Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Gu603he Kr051ts Laptop Gu603he Kr051ts Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HE KR051TS Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HE KR051TS Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HE KR051TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 119,890 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HE KR051TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HE KR051TS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P147288/heroimage/asus-gu603he-kr051ts-147288-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P147288/images/Design/asus-gu603he-kr051ts-147288-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P147288/images/Design/asus-gu603he-kr051ts-147288-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P147288/images/Design/asus-gu603he-kr051ts-147288-v1-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹119,890
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1200 Pixels
    1.90 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹119,890
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 142,000 M.R.P. ₹159,999
    Buy Now

    Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HE-KR051TS Laptop GU603HE-KR051TS Price in India

    Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HE-KR051TS Laptop GU603HE-KR051TS price in India starts at Rs.119,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HE-KR051TS Laptop GU603HE-KR051TS is Rs.142,000 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HE-KR051TS Laptop GU603HE-KR051TS price in India starts at Rs.119,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HE-KR051TS Laptop GU603HE-KR051TS is Rs.142,000 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Gu603he Kr051ts Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16" (40.64 cm) display, 1920 x 1200 px
    Battery
    • 180 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 142 ppi
    • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
    • No
    • LED
    • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    • WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare Display Response Time:3ms IPS-level Adaptive-Sync Pantone Validated
    General Information
    • GU603HE-KR051TS
    • 1.90 Kg
    • 64-bit
    • Asus
    • 355 x 243 x 19.9  mm
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Black
    Memory
    • 2
    • 16 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • 2x8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • 2x 2W tweeter, 4x 2W woofer with Smart Amp Technology
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-in Array Microphone
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 2.3 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
    • Mobile Intel HM570 Express Chipsets
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard RGB
    • Yes
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • M.2/Optane
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Gu603he Kr051ts Laptop