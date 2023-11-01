 Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 53 (nh.qcysi.008) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 008 Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 008 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 89,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen) Processor , 7 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 008 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 008 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹89,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.3 Kg weight
7 Hrs
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 008 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 008 Laptop in India is Rs. 89,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 53 NH QCYSI 008 Laptop in India is Rs. 89,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 53 Nh Qcysi 008 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 230 W AC Adapter W
  • 7 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • Full HD LED Backlit IPS ComfyView Display (300 nits Brightness 72% NTSC Color Gamut)
  • 141 ppi
  • LED
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 144 Hz
General Information
  • 22.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.3 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
  • PH315-53 (NH.QCYSI.008)
  • Acer
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Built-in Dual Microphones
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • DTS X : Ultra Audio, Featuring Optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 Custom Content Modes by Smart Amplifier, Supported in Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS License Integrated, Immersive Audio Rendering Over Headphones and Internal Speakers, Acer Purified Voice Technology with Dual Built-in Microphones. Features Include Far-Field Pickup, Keystroke Suppression, Adaptive Beam Forming, and Pre-Defined Personal and Conference Call Modes, Compatible with Cortana with Voice, Acer TrueHarmony Technology for Lower Distortion, Wider Frequency Range, Headphone-Like Audio and Powerful Sound
Networking
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 5.1
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen)
  • 6 GB
  • Mobile Intel HM470 PCH Chipset
Peripherals
  • No
  • FineTip RGB- Keyboard with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad (International Language Support)
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • 1 TB
  • 256 GB
  • SATA
