Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa577rm Hq032ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HQ032WS Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HQ032WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 144,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HQ032WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HQ032WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹144,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1440 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
₹119,900 39% OFF
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HQ032WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HQ032WS Laptop in India is Rs. 144,990.  At Amazon, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HQ032WS Laptop in India is Rs. 144,990.  At Amazon, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HQ032WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 119,900.  It comes in the following colors: Jaeger Gray.

ASUS Intel TUF Dash F15 FX516PM HN174TS i7 11370H RTX3060 6GB 8G 8G 1T SSD 15 6 FHD 144hz Backlit 76Wh Win 10 Office Home Student 2019 1C Moonlight White

ASUS Intel TUF Dash F15 FX516PM-HN174TS i7-11370H/ RTX3060- 6GB/ 8G+8G/ 1T SSD/ 15.6 FHD-144hz/ Backlit/ 76Wh/ Win 10/ Office Home Student 2019/ / 1C-Moonlight White
₹198,000 ₹119,900
Buy Now
Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa577rm Hq032ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
  • 165 Hz
  • No
  • 188 ppi
  • 170 Viewing Angle Adaptive-Sync Technology Anti-Glare Display Contrast: 1000:1 Brightness: 300nits WQHD
General Information
  • FA577RM-HQ032WS
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • Asus
  • 354 x 251 x 22.5 mm
  • 22.5 Millimeter thickness
  • Jaeger Gray
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • DDR5
  • 2
  • 4800 Mhz
  • 32 GB
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Built-In Microphones
  • AI Noise-Canceling Technology
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 5.2
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 3.1 Ghz
  • 6 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard RGB
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
