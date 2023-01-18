 Asus Vivobook 13 Slate Oled T3300ka Lq121ws Laptop T3300ka Lq121ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED T3300KA LQ121WS Laptop

    Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED T3300KA LQ121WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 48,990 in India with Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED T3300KA LQ121WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED T3300KA LQ121WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹48,990
    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
    Intel Pentium Silver N6000
    128 GB
    4 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹48,990
    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
    Intel Pentium Silver N6000
    128 GB
    4 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    ₹ 39,990 M.R.P. ₹78,990
    Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED T3300KA-LQ121WS Laptop T3300KA-LQ121WS Price in India

    Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED T3300KA-LQ121WS Laptop T3300KA-LQ121WS price in India starts at Rs.48,990. The lowest price of Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED T3300KA-LQ121WS Laptop T3300KA-LQ121WS is Rs.39,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Vivobook 13 Slate Oled T3300ka Lq121ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13.3" (33.78 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    • 50 W
    Display Details
    • Yes
    • SGS Eye Care Display, 70 Percent Less Harmful Blue Light, Glossy Display, 100 Percent DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Display HDR True Black 500
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • OLED
    • 166 ppi
    • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
    General Information
    • Black
    • 309.9 x 190 x 079  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Asus
    • 13 Slate OLED T3300KA-LQ121WS
    • 1 Kg
    Memory
    • 1
    • 4 GB
    • DDR4
    • 2933 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Built-in 4-way stereo speakers
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 13 MP
    • 720
    • Built-in array microphone
    Networking
    • 5.2
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 3.3 Ghz
    • Intel Pentium Silver N6000
    • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel UHD
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Asus Vivobook 13 Slate Oled T3300ka Lq121ws Laptop