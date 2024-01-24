Asus Vivobook 15 X509fa Ej562ts Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X509FA EJ562TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 50,314 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X509FA EJ562TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X509FA EJ562TS Laptop now with free delivery.
Slate Grey
256 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
The price for the Asus VivoBook 15 X509FA EJ562TS Laptop in India is Rs. 50,314. It comes in the following colors: Slate Grey. The status of Asus VivoBook 15 X509FAEJ562TS Laptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less
Interested in buying ASUS Vivobook S14 OLED (2022) Intel EVO Core i5 12th Gen - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) S3402ZA-KM501WS Thin and Light Laptop (14 Inch, Neutral Grey, 1.50 Kg, with MS Office)?