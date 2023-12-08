 Asus Vivobook 15 X515ea Bq391ts Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(08 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BQ391TS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BQ391TS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BQ391TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 37,599 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BQ391TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BQ391TS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusVivoBook15X515EA-BQ391TSLaptop(CoreI311thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
AsusVivoBook15X515EA-BQ391TSLaptop(CoreI311thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P146807/heroimage/asus-x515ea-bq391ts-146807-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook15X515EA-BQ391TSLaptop(CoreI311thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_2
1/3 AsusVivoBook15X515EA-BQ391TSLaptop(CoreI311thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
2/3 AsusVivoBook15X515EA-BQ391TSLaptop(CoreI311thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
View all Images 3/3 AsusVivoBook15X515EA-BQ391TSLaptop(CoreI311thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_2"
Key Specs
₹37,599
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.6 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹35,775 31% OFF
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BQ391TS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BQ391TS Laptop in India is Rs. 37,599.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BQ391TS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 35,775.  It comes in the following colors: Transparent Silver.

icon31% off

ASUS VivoBook

ASUS VivoBook 15, Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Black/1.8 kg), X1500EA-EJ322WS
₹51,990 ₹35,775
Buy Now
 Icon
Out of Stock
icon27% off

ASUS VivoBook

ASUS VivoBook 15, Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512 SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.8 kg), X515EA-EJ322WS
₹50,990 ₹36,998
Buy Now
icon28% off

ASUS 15 X515EA BQ391TS Intel Core i3 1115G4 15 6 inches FHD VivoBook

ASUS 15-X515EA-BQ391TS Intel Core i3-1115G4 15.6 inches FHD VivoBook (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home + McAfee/Ms Office H&S 2019/ FP Reader /1.75 kg / Grey)
₹51,990 ₹37,599
Buy Now
Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Asus Vivobook 15 X515ea Bq391ts Laptop Full Specifications

Battery Icon
  • Li-Ion
Display Details Icon
  • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • No
  • LED
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information Icon
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 325 x 216 x 23.1 mm
  • Asus
  • Transparent Silver
  • 64-bit
  • 1.6 Kg weight
  • 23.1 Millimeter thickness
  • X515EA-BQ391TS
Memory Icon
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
Multimedia Icon
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Built-in Speakers
Networking Icon
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 4.1
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
Others Icon
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance Icon
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
  • 3.0 Ghz
Peripherals Icon
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
Ports Icon
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage Icon
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Asus
Icon
icon10% OFF
Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon 256 GB SSD
icon30% OFF
icon19% OFF
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ322WS Laptop
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon30% OFF
Asus VivoBook S14 S3402ZA LY522WS Laptop
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
Asus Laptops Icon
Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BQ391TS Laptop Competitors
Icon
icon29% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE011UIN
  • Icon1 TB HDD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon35% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 C563104WIN9
  • Icon1 TB HDD
  • Icon4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon20% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 81WB012DIN Laptop
  • Icon256 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon21% OFF
HP 15s eq2143au
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BQ391TS Laptop News

ASUS VivoBook 15
Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops
22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs
22 Aug 2022
Asus
Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India
22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14
Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system
22 Aug 2022
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops Icon

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops Icon
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
(16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹76,990
₹86,000
Buy Now
HP 15s ey2001AU
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹53,999
₹67,832
Buy Now
HP 15s ey1509AU
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹29,990
₹35,147
Buy Now
Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD)
amazon
₹26,990
₹30,000
Buy Now
Latest Laptops Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Asus Vivobook 15 X515ea Bq391ts Laptop