Asus Vivobook E12 E203na Fd087t Laptop (celeron Dual Core/2 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

ASUS BR1100 Notebook
ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022), 11.6-inch HD, Intel Celeron N4500, (4GB RAM/128GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe®/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Star Grey/1.26 Kg), BR1100CKA-GJ0722W
The starting price for the Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA FD087T Laptop in India is Rs. 13,990. At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA FD087T Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 14,490. It comes in the following colors: Pearl White.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.