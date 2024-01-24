 Asus Vivobook E12 E203na Fd087t Laptop (celeron Dual Core/2 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA FD087T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA FD087T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA FD087T Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹13,990
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350
32 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
0.98 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹14,490
Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA FD087T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA FD087T Laptop in India is Rs. 13,990.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA FD087T Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 14,490.  It comes in the following colors: Pearl White.

ASUS BR1100 Notebook

ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022), 11.6-inch HD, Intel Celeron N4500, (4GB RAM/128GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe®/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Star Grey/1.26 Kg), BR1100CKA-GJ0722W
₹30,990 ₹14,490
Asus Vivobook E12 E203na Fd087t Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 38 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Po
  • 2 Cell
Display Details
  • 135 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
  • No
  • LED
  • HD LED Backlit Glare Display
General Information
  • E203NA-FD087T
  • 0.98 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Asus
  • 286 x 193 x 16.9 mm
  • 16.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • Pearl White
Memory
  • DDR3
  • 1 x 2 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 2 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • HD 720p
  • Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader
  • 4.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • No
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350
  • 1.1 Ghz
  • Intel HD 500
Peripherals
  • Chiclet keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 32 GB
    Asus Vivobook E12 E203na Fd087t Laptop