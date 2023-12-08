 Avita Cosmos Ns12t5in025p Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(08 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop
Avita Cosmos NS12T5IN025P Laptop

Avita Cosmos NS12T5IN025P Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 15,490 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Cosmos NS12T5IN025P Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Cosmos NS12T5IN025P Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
₹15,490
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
64 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.32 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Avita Cosmos NS12T5IN025P Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Avita Cosmos NS12T5IN025P Laptop in India is Rs. 15,490.  At Amazon, the Avita Cosmos NS12T5IN025P Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 15,890.  It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Grey.

AVITA SATUS S111 NU14A1INC43PN SG 14 1 FHD 35 81cms Laptop

AVITA SATUS S111 NU14A1INC43PN-SG 14.1 FHD (35.81cms) Laptop (Intel Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB SSD/FHD Display/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics), Space Grey
₹29,990 ₹15,890
AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431 SGC 14 inches AMD APU Dual Core A6 Radeon R4 Thin and Light Laptop

AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC 14 inches AMD APU Dual Core A6 Radeon R4 Thin and Light Laptop (4GB/128GB SSD /Windows 10 Home) 1.34 kg Shadow Grey
₹27,990 ₹17,790
Avita Cosmos Ns12t5in025p Laptop Full Specifications

  • Li-Ion
  • Yes
  • LED
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
  • 190 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD IPS Touch Screen Display
  • 299 x 206 x 22 mm
  • Avita
  • 1.32 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • 22 Millimeter thickness
  • Charcoal Grey
  • NS12T5IN025P
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • 2 MP
  • 2 MP
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 4.0
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 600
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 64 GB
    Avita Cosmos Ns12t5in025p Laptop