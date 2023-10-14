 Asus Vivobook Gaming F571lh Bq436t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH BQ436T Laptop

Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH BQ436T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 65,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen) Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH BQ436T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH BQ436T Laptop now with free delivery.
Overview Prices Specs
Key Specs
₹65,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.14 Kg weight
4 Hrs
See full specifications
Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH BQ436T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH BQ436T Laptop in India is Rs. 65,990.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH BQ436T ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH BQ436T Laptop in India is Rs. 65,990.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH BQ436T Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 53,799.  It comes in the following colors: Star Black.

Asus Vivobook Gaming F571lh Bq436t Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Hrs
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 150 W
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • Full HD LCD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display (16:9 250nits Brightness NTSC: 45% Color Gamut 80% Screen-to-body Ratio IPS Level Panel)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • Asus
  • Star Black
  • 64-bit
  • 359 x 248 x 21.9 mm
  • F571LH-BQ436T
  • 21.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.14 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphones
  • Harman/ Kardon (Mainstream)
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 2.2 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
