Asus Vivobook X510qa Ej201t Ultrabook (amd Quad Core A12/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook X510QA EJ201T Ultrabook Asus Vivobook X510QA EJ201T Ultrabook is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with AMD Quad Core A12-9720P Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook X510QA EJ201T Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook X510QA EJ201T Ultrabook now with free delivery.