Dell Inspiron 15 7570 (a569503win9) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 7570 A569503WIN9 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 92,382 in India with Intel Core i7 8550U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 7570 A569503WIN9 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 7570 A569503WIN9 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 13 January 2024
Key Specs
₹92,382
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7 8550U (8th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2 Kg weight
See full specifications
₹97,300 13% OFF
Buy Now

Dell Inspiron 15 7570 A569503WIN9 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 7570 A569503WIN9 Laptop in India is Rs. 92,382.  At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 15 7570 A569503WIN9 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 97,300.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.

13% off

Dell Latitude 3540 15 6 Notebook

Dell Latitude 3540 15.6" Notebook - HD - 1366 x 768 - Intel Core i5 13th Gen i5-1335U Deca-core (10 Core) - 8 GB Total RAM - 256 GB SSD
₹112,000 ₹97,300
Buy Now
Out of Stock

Dell Inspiron 15 7570 A569503win9 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 42 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • LED
General Information
  • Platinum Silver
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • Dell
  • 2 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 15 7570 (A569503WIN9)
  • 64-bit
  • 361.4 x 244.5 x 20 mm
Memory
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 1 x 8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • Single Digital Microphone
  • 720p HD
  • Waves MaxxAudio Pro
  • Yes
  • No
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • Multi Format SD Media Card Reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.2
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • No
Performance
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • 4 GB
  • NVIDIA Geforce 940MX
  • Intel Core i7 8550U (8th Gen)
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 256 GB
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
Dell Inspiron 15 7570 A569503WIN9 Laptop News

CES 2024

CES 2024: PC makers bet on artificial intelligence to rekindle sales, take on Apple

13 Jan 2024
laptop

Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1

Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy

12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising

20 Jul 2022
Laptops News

    Dell Inspiron 15 7570 A569503win9 Laptop