Dell Latitude 13 5300 (l53010win10p) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010WIN10P Laptop

Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010WIN10P Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 74,750 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010WIN10P Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010WIN10P Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
DellLatitude135300(L53010WIN10P)Laptop(CoreI58thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 DellLatitude135300(L53010WIN10P)Laptop(CoreI58thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹74,750
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.24 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010WIN10P Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010WIN10P Laptop in India is Rs. 74,750.  At Amazon, the Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010WIN10P

The starting price for the Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010WIN10P Laptop in India is Rs. 74,750.  At Amazon, the Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010WIN10P Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 72,900.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Dell New 2022 Model 14 Latitude 3420 i5 11th Gen 16 GB 512 GB 14 Full HD 1920 x 1080 Windows11 Pro 3 Year Onsite with ADP Warranty Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Dell New 2022 Model 14" Latitude 3420-- i5 11th Gen || 16 GB || 512 GB || 14" Full-HD (1920 x 1080) || Windows11 Pro || 3 Year Onsite with ADP Warranty || Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
₹98,900 ₹72,900
Buy Now
Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010win10p Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
  • LED
  • 118 ppi
General Information
  • Dell
  • 13 5300 (L53010WIN10P)
  • Black
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • 1.24 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 64-bit
  • 380 x 258 x 20 mm
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 2x4 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 2666 Mhz
  • 2
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Waves Maxx Audio
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen)
  • Intel UHD
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
    Dell Latitude 13 5300 L53010win10p Laptop