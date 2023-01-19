Dell Vostro 3425 (d552242win9s) Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 3425 D552242WIN9S Dell Vostro 3425 D552242WIN9S is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 53,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 3425 D552242WIN9S from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 3425 D552242WIN9S now with free delivery.