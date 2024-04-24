 Samsung launches free screen replacement plan in India: List of eligible smartphones | Tech News
Samsung launches free screen replacement plan in India: List of eligible smartphones

Samsung has launched a free screen replacement program for certain Galaxy smartphones in India to address the issue of green lines appearing on displays. Valid until April 30, the program covers eligible devices like the Galaxy S20, Note20, S21, and S22 series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2024, 16:55 IST
Samsung launches free screen replacement plan in India: List of eligible smartphones
Avail of Samsung's special offer and get your smartphone's screen replaced for free. (Pixabay)
Samsung has rolled out a special program offering free screen replacements for certain Galaxy smartphones in India. This initiative comes in response to reports of green lines appearing on the displays of various Galaxy devices, a problem that has been troubling many users recently. The program is valid until April 30 and offers a one-time screen replacement at no additional cost.

Which Samsung Devices Are Eligible?

The screen replacement program covers several Samsung Galaxy models affected by the green line issue. These include the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 series (excluding S21 FE), and Galaxy S22 smartphones.

Also read: Apple has different plan for AI in iPhones which may make Samsung to ‘rethink' its Galaxy AI- Details

To be eligible for this program, the phones should be within three years of purchase and must be free from any physical or water damage. Samsung has identified the issue as stemming from faulty software updates affecting older S series or Note smartphones with Super AMOLED displays.

How to Avail the Offer

If you own one of the eligible Galaxy S or Note series devices and are experiencing the green line issue, you can avail of this offer by visiting the nearest Samsung Service Center before the program ends on April 30. All you need to do is book an appointment, and Samsung will replace your smartphone's screen free of charge. Additionally, each screen replacement comes with a new battery to enhance the overall user experience.

Also read: Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched: Check out specs, features and more

Following OnePlus' Lead

Samsung's free screen replacement program follows in the footsteps of OnePlus, which introduced a similar initiative last year to address the green line issue faced by its users. This move underscores Samsung's commitment to customer satisfaction and highlights its dedication to resolving specific display issues faced by Galaxy smartphone users in India.

If you're a Samsung Galaxy smartphone user experiencing the green line problem on your device, now is the perfect time to get it fixed for free. Don't miss out on this opportunity to restore your phone's display quality and enhance your overall user experience.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 16:52 IST
