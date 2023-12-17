Icon
Home Gaming News Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report

Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report

Videogame giant Activision Blizzard is set to pay around $50 million to settle a lawsuit by a California regulator

By:AFP
| Updated on: Dec 17 2023, 06:39 IST
Icon
AI boost: 4 ways Copilot in Microsoft Teams improves meetings, hikes productivity
Activision Blizzard
1/5 Microsoft’s AI tool named Copilot has introduced various new features to Microsoft Teams since its launch. Over eight months duration, Copilot features have been beneficial to carrying out several business tasks and it improves the way we conduct meetings on Microsoft Teams. Know the four ways Copilot improves meetings in Teams. (Microsoft )
Activision Blizzard
2/5 To retain the meeting's privacy or confidentiality, Copilot will enable users to keep no transcript of the conversation after the meeting. It means that the meeting admin and organizers will have a "no transcription" option which will allow them to ask Copilot questions during the meeting, however, after the meeting is concluded, the no data interaction with the AI tools will be saved.  (Microsoft)
Activision Blizzard
3/5 Copilot’s compose box writing assistance will enable users to draft messages in chat, meeting chat or channel. Microsoft Teams users can utilize this feature to rewrite the message, adjust the tone to be casual, professional, and confident, or simply modify the message before you send it.  (Microsoft)
Activision Blizzard
4/5 Copilot in Microsoft Teams enables users to keep tabs on what's important in the Chat and channels. The tool simply filters information which will enable users to stay updated without reading through the whole chats. Copilot effortlessly highlights key decisions and open items from the long discussions. (Microsoft)
Activision Blizzard
5/5 Users can also ask  Copilot to highlight key information from a channel post-conversation. Giving simple prompts such as your task list or key discussion points can be asked and then the tool will summarize the information along with citations based on your prompts. (Microsoft)
Activision Blizzard
icon View all Images
The Journal reported that the state previously pegged Activision's liability at close to $1 billion, to 2,500 staff who could have claims against the firm. (AP)

Videogame giant Activision Blizzard is set to pay around $50 million to settle a lawsuit by a California regulator, a US news report said Friday. In 2021, California's Civil Rights Department sued the company, claiming leaders ignored staff complaints involving sexual harassment and discrimination. The lawsuit had a part in spurring Microsoft's acquisition of the company, noted the Wall Street Journal report.

The settlement of about $50 million -- the Journal reported citing unnamed sources -- would be the second biggest by the agency if completed.

Activision has pushed back on the state's allegations.

The Journal reported that the state previously pegged Activision's liability at close to $1 billion, to 2,500 staff who could have claims against the firm.

In February, an announcement said Activision agreed to pay $35 million to settle charges from a US securities regulator, over its disclosure policies on workplace harassment complaints.

The Securities and Exchange Commission had determined that between 2018 and 2021, Activision lacked procedures "to collect and analyze employee complaints of workplace misconduct."

In October, Microsoft closed its blockbuster acquisition of Activision, whose video games include "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush." This sealed one of the biggest technology tie-ups in history, after final hurdles were overcome.

Microsoft launched its takeover in January last year, aimed at making it the world's third-largest gaming company by revenue, but it faced strong headwinds from regulators.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 06:39 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon