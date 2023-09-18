Icon
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming

BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming

Get ready for exciting changes in BGMI this October! From Royale Pass updates to a thrilling Zombie mode, here's what's coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 06:28 IST
BGMI 2.8 update coming in October with new Royale Pass and Zombie Mode! (BGMI)

The next big BGMI update, version 2.8, is set to arrive in October. This prediction is based on past update schedules, plus the fact that the current A1 Royale Pass will finish on October 2nd, and Cycle 4 Season 12 will end on October 23rd.

Although Krafton hasn't officially confirmed the exact release date, we can expect it to drop during the second week of October, following the same pattern as previous updates. Initially, it will likely be available for Android users, with iOS users getting it shortly after, according to an Insidesport report.

What's New in BGMI 2.8 Update

Leaks about the BGMI 2.8 update are flooding the internet, and it's packed with exciting new features and content. Here's a sneak peek:

1. A2 Royale Pass: The star of the show will be the A2 Royale Pass, offering players new skins, emotes, and other cool rewards to earn.

2. Zombie Mode: Get ready for a spooky adventure in the Zombie Edge theme mode. You'll find yourself in a haunted city overrun by zombies. And to make it even more thrilling, there's a new combat knife that allows you to silently take down enemies.

3. Improvements: This update won't just bring new stuff; it'll also fix bugs and enhance performance.

In other news, Krafton is celebrating BGMI's in-game informal language, known as BGMI Ki Boli, with a new video. In the video, players talk in their native languages about their gaming experiences and some famous in-game callouts.

The BGMI community is loving the video. Many are praising Krafton for being inclusive and diverse. Some players even feel a stronger connection with BGMI players from different parts of the country. This video shows how BGMI celebrates India's diversity and how it brings people from all over the nation together.

It's a reminder of how language can create a more welcoming and inclusive gaming community.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 06:28 IST
Icon Icon Icon Icon

