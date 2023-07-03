Home Gaming News BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

BGMI M22 Royal Pass is here! Know all about end dates, prices, and rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 13:29 IST
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here! (BGMI)
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here! (BGMI)

If you are a Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) player then you must be aware of the royal passes that the game brings with new seasons and months. Now, the BGMI M22 Royal Pass has been rolled out and here is all that you need to know about it.

The BGMI Royal Pass is a monthly subscription that provides gamers with new rewards, outfits, and bonuses as they complete their daily tasks. This pass enhances the gaming experience with seasonal subscription services. Royal passes comes in different tiers that motivate players to complete tasks and win amazing rewards.

All about BGMI month 22 Royal Pass

As you complete quests and level up your Royale Pass for BGMI Month 22, you'll be able to acquire a variety of interesting items. Here are the rewards for:

Outfits

The Month 22 Royale Pass includes various new and cool outfits that gamers can use for their gaming avatars. The Rogue Kitty Set, Suave Buccaneer Set, and Aureate Splendour Set are some of the outfits available.

Weapon and grenade skins

You can customize your weapons by unlocking exclusive weapon skins along with Golden Graze grenade skins with the M22 Royale Pass.

Vehicle and backpack skins

This season has some exclusive vehicle skins that allow you to make vehicles look like a pro-gamer. You can also get Golden Wings Buggy skin, along with the Palace Guard backpack skin.

Parachute skins

With the month 22 Royale Pass, you also get Ancient Memories and parachute skins that will make your landing exclusive.

Cost and last date to purchase the M22 Royal pass

There are two passes available, one is Elite Pass and the other is Elite Pass Plus. the cost of these two passes varies as one is costlier than the other.

The Elite Pass costs 360 UC (Gaming currency) with gives you the advantage of winning prizes and accessing exclusive rewards. Whereas, the Elite Pass Plus costs 960 UC giving more benefits and exclusive rewards.

The royal pass is available for a limited period of time, you can buy the pass till August 13, 2023.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 13:29 IST
