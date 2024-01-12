Icon
Home Gaming News Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is

Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is

In a new find, GTA 6 fans have noticed a Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) easter egg in the GTA 6 trailer. Know what it is all about.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 12 2024, 16:30 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
GTA 6 is rumoured to feature an easter egg from RDR2. Know all about it. (Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 trailer was released on December 5 and showcased the stunning world of GTA 6. It confirmed that the game will indeed be set in Vice City, particularly in the state of Leonida. However, not much information about the storyline or the game in general was given away. But that hasn't stopped eagle-eyed GTA 6 fans from spotting tucked-away details and easter eggs in the game. In fact, there's a whole subreddit dedicated to exploring GTA 6. In a new find, GTA 6 fans have noticed a Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) easter egg in the upcoming game's trailer. Check what it is.

GTA 6 trailer easter egg

On the GTA 6 subreddit, user kammui07 posted details about a potential RDR2 easter egg in GTA 6. The GTA 6 trailer shows both the characters, Lucia, and the unnamed male character, rob a convenience store called Uncle Jack's Liquor. Just before they enter the store, a poster of a mustached man appears on the store window. While this could have been just a design element added to enhance the store's outdoor appeal, GTA 6 fans think otherwise. As per the subreddit post, the mustached man closely resembles Sidney Metcalf, a criminal from RDR2 who was wanted dead or alive.

Posters of Sidney Metcalf were present in RDR2 that stated, “A liar and a cheat, Sidney Metcalf has violently robbed high stakes card games across several states.”

GTA 6: Features it could borrow from RDR2

GTA 6 is rumoured to feature some truly next-generation mechanics that haven't been seen in a video game before, and it might also borrow some features from Red Dead Redemption 2. Both protagonists are rumoured to carry loot bags which allows them to store consumables and cash, similar to Arthur Morgan's satchel in RDR2. Another feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 that could make its way to GTA 6 might be a witness and police recognition system. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature fences, but instead of fencing horses and carriages, players might be able to fence vehicles as well art.

Also, read these top stories:

The worst of CES 2024! The worst gadgets could harm us or our society and planet in such “innovatively bad” ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them “Worst in Show.” Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Trust in AI? Not even if your eyes tell you to! They are lying. Technology will only get us so far in dealing with AI-generated photos, of which there will be many. Find out what we must become here.

The founder-CEOs are feeling the heat! What happened to OpenAI's Sam Altman, Bumble's Whitney Herd indicates that, as profitability becomes a priority at startups, pendulum swings back from the “visionary” founder to the professional. Check out the shocking change here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jan, 16:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon