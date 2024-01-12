Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is

The GTA 6 trailer was released on December 5 and showcased the stunning world of GTA 6. It confirmed that the game will indeed be set in Vice City, particularly in the state of Leonida. However, not much information about the storyline or the game in general was given away. But that hasn't stopped eagle-eyed GTA 6 fans from spotting tucked-away details and easter eggs in the game. In fact, there's a whole subreddit dedicated to exploring GTA 6. In a new find, GTA 6 fans have noticed a Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) easter egg in the upcoming game's trailer. Check what it is.

GTA 6 trailer easter egg

On the GTA 6 subreddit, user kammui07 posted details about a potential RDR2 easter egg in GTA 6. The GTA 6 trailer shows both the characters, Lucia, and the unnamed male character, rob a convenience store called Uncle Jack's Liquor. Just before they enter the store, a poster of a mustached man appears on the store window. While this could have been just a design element added to enhance the store's outdoor appeal, GTA 6 fans think otherwise. As per the subreddit post, the mustached man closely resembles Sidney Metcalf, a criminal from RDR2 who was wanted dead or alive.

Posters of Sidney Metcalf were present in RDR2 that stated, “A liar and a cheat, Sidney Metcalf has violently robbed high stakes card games across several states.”

GTA 6: Features it could borrow from RDR2

GTA 6 is rumoured to feature some truly next-generation mechanics that haven't been seen in a video game before, and it might also borrow some features from Red Dead Redemption 2. Both protagonists are rumoured to carry loot bags which allows them to store consumables and cash, similar to Arthur Morgan's satchel in RDR2. Another feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 that could make its way to GTA 6 might be a witness and police recognition system. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature fences, but instead of fencing horses and carriages, players might be able to fence vehicles as well art.

Also, read these top stories:

The worst of CES 2024! The worst gadgets could harm us or our society and planet in such “innovatively bad” ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them “Worst in Show.” Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Trust in AI? Not even if your eyes tell you to! They are lying. Technology will only get us so far in dealing with AI-generated photos, of which there will be many. Find out what we must become here.

The founder-CEOs are feeling the heat! What happened to OpenAI's Sam Altman, Bumble's Whitney Herd indicates that, as profitability becomes a priority at startups, pendulum swings back from the “visionary” founder to the professional. Check out the shocking change here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!