Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has just arrived. This season you will see a lot of new content including heist modes, Ahsoka Tano and Khaby Lame skins and emotes and much more. Take a look.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 18:02 IST
Know all about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. (Fortnite)
After the completion of Fortnite Wilds season where the center of the island collapsed revealing a mysterious jungle, now players can look forward to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, or simply ‘Last Resort'. This season's highlight will be heists and the vampire Kado Thorne who is scheming a plan to take over the island but you must thwart his plans. And if you want to know everything that's new this season, here are all the details. Let us take a look.

Announcing the new season, Fortnite said in its blog post, “Vampire “Kado Thorne” has made the island his home in Fortnite battle royale chapter 4 season 4, draining the island's wealth and treasures to fund some pretty fancy real estate: sanguine suites, relentless retreat, and eclipsed estate. Heist goods from Thorne's properties to take back what belongs to the island — and more importantly — to thwart Thorne's ultimate plan. The fate of the island is at stake, and thievery's the last resort. so are you in”.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The new season has been launched and players can install the update to begin their adventure in the new season. Ahead of the launch, Epic Games dropped a trailer of the game that gave us a sneak peek into what we can expect this season. The trailer highlighted the heist element, which likely means players will see special heist-themed tournaments. The season will also see a new villain named Kado Thorne who is a vampire. It is expected that the character will play a role in the next Fortinemares event as well. 

This season also comes with multiple new skins, both in battle pass as well as special skins. Some of these include Ahsoka Tano, a character from Star Wars: Clone Wars, Khaby Lame, a popular TikTok creator, WWE wrestler Becky Lynch, Kado Thorne, Moe, Antonia, Fish Thicc, and more. 

Alongside, new guns will be available for players. Some of them include Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, Twin Mag AR, Scoped Burst SMG, Business Turret, Rocket Ram, Kinetic Blade, and more. Some of these guns will be available from general loot while others can be bought from NPCs spread across the island.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 18:02 IST
