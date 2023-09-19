GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!

GTA V 10th anniversary: It has been a decade since Rockstar Games launched GTA 5, the highly anticipated sequel to 2008's GTA 4. Since then, the game has not only made Grand Theft Auto one of the most successful video game franchises of all time but has also become the second best-selling video game ever behind Minecraft. Although we're now hearing more and more news about GTA 6, GTA 5 remains in the headlines with various in-game events and offers being introduced from time to time. Moreover, avid GTA fans can join a biker club, compete in races, play a sport, plan heists, invest in stocks, and do much more in GTA Online, the game's multiplayer mode.

Commemorating 10 years of GTA V, Rockstar Games has rolled out several rewards in GTA Online as a token of appreciation for the gaming community.

GTA V 10th anniversary: GTA Online rewards

Prior to announcing the rewards, Rockstar Games issued a heartfelt statement, thanking the gaming community for their support over the last decade. In a blog post, Rockstar wrote, “A massive thank you to anyone who has ever played, streamed, roleplayed, created, or shared from the world of Los Santos and Blaine County!”

As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, Rockstar is offering three outfits in GTA Online inspired by the protagonists of GTA V Story Mode - Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. Players can grab The Retired Criminal, The Homie, and The Groupie outfits. Moreover, GTA V-themed weapon finishes such as Employee of the Month finish for the Micro SMG, Suede Bucks finish for the Carbine Rifle, and Uncle T finish for the RPG Launcher can also be obtained.

GTA Online players will also receive a massive boost in the form of a full set of Snacks, Ammo, and Body Armor. All of these items can be grabbed by simply logging in between September 17 to September 27.

Other events

In addition to the anniversary rewards, players can now purchase the Bravado Hotring Hellfire from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. If you're a GTA+ Member, you can grab it for free from the Vinewood Car Club until October 11! Other vehicles such as Bravado Buffalo S, Canis Bodhi, and Obey Tailgater can also be purchased from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. You can also get your hands on the Obey 9F with a hefty 50 percent discount!

For a limited time, players will get quadruple GTA$ and RP during Lamar and Trevor Contact Missions. Moreover, double rewards can also be grabbed during The Data Leaks missions and Hangar Sell missions. You can also get 3X GTA$ and RP during Come Out to Play missions.