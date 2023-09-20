Icon
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site

Microsoft Corp. mistakenly uploaded confidential information about its video-game operations to a federal court website, according to a person familiar with the matter and a post from a Federal Trade Commission employee.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 09:45 IST
They contain proprietary information about Microsoft’s plans for a refreshed Xbox console, upcoming unannounced video games and older discussions around purchasing Nintendo Co. (REUTERS)

Microsoft Corp. mistakenly uploaded confidential information about its video-game operations to a federal court website, according to a person familiar with the matter and a post from a Federal Trade Commission employee.

“The FTC was not responsible for uploading Microsoft's plans for its games and consoles to the court website,” the FTC's director of public affairs wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The documents uploaded Monday are exhibits in the FTC's antitrust suit to stop Microsoft from completing its $69 billion takeover of game giant Activision Blizzard Inc. They contain proprietary information about Microsoft's plans for a refreshed Xbox console, upcoming unannounced video games and older discussions around purchasing Nintendo Co.

Future plans regarding new consoles, upcoming titles and M&A discussions are closely guarded secrets in the video-game world, meaning Microsoft's inadvertent disclosure will be of keen interest to other players.

A person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the confidential information, said Microsoft was responsible for uploading the documents.

In June, confidential documents pertaining to Sony Group Corp. leaked as part of the FTC case. The files described Sony's revenue from Activision's Call of Duty and game-development costs.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 09:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon