Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline

Rockstar Games has initiated a new weekly event in GTA Online, commencing today, February 8, 2024, in the bustling city of Los Santos. As part of this event, players worldwide are being treated to enticing discounts on various in-game purchases, extending until Valentine's Day on February 14, 2024. This promotional period presents an opportunity for players to make significant savings when acquiring new vehicles or investing in the lucrative Arcade business property.

This week's discounted vehicles hail from esteemed manufacturers such as Lampadati, Ocelot, Dundreary, and Albany, adding to the diverse range of options available to players, Sportskeeda reported.

Diverse Discounts Await Players

The latest GTA Online weekly update boasts discounts of up to 30 percent on a selection of automobiles, alongside a substantial reduction on one prominent business property. The current discounts, applicable until February 14, 2024, these discounts are subject to rotation, with fresh offerings set to debut on February 14, 2024, coinciding with the next update cycle.

Amidst the array of discounted items, the Albany Roosevelt emerges as a particularly prudent investment, especially for players who have already acquired the Arcade property by 2024 - the Roosevelt exudes timeless elegance.

Despite its formidable weight, the Albany Roosevelt is propelled by a robust V12 engine mated to a 4 speed gearbox, delivering respectable performance figures. While it may not claim the title of the fastest car in GTA Online, boasting a top speed of 98.50 mph (158.52 km/h) and completing a lap in 1:17.344, its smooth handling and versatile design make it a formidable contender.

Furthermore, the Roosevelt's spacious interior allows for cooperative gameplay, enabling other players to utilize weaponry such as Assault Rifles and Machine Guns from its sides. This feature enhances its utility for collaborative missions and engaging in pursuits with friends throughout the streets of Los Santos.

