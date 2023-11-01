Vivo V30 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo V30 Pro Vivo V30 Pro is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 42,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹42,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.79 inches (17.25 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 4800 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo V30 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Vivo V30 Pro in India is Rs. 42,990. This is the Vivo V30 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo V30 Pro in India is Rs. 42,990. This is the Vivo V30 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Vivo V30 Pro (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Vivo V30 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.79 inches (17.25 cm)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z

Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 4800 mAh Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 4800 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Flash, 100W Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Sensor CMOS image sensor

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

OIS Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash + Aura Light Display Screen Size 6.79 inches (17.25 cm)

Pixel Density 388 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date January 10, 2024 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v14

Brand vivo

Custom UI Funtouch OS Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes Performance RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z

Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Vivo Vivo Y200 5G (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green Add to compare Add to compare Vivo V29 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red Add to compare Add to compare Vivo V29 Pro (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black Add to compare Add to compare Vivo Y17s (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green Add to compare Add to compare Vivo Mobiles