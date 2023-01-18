 Google Pixel 3a Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Google Phones Google Pixel 3A

    Google Pixel 3A

    Google Pixel 3A is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 12.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 3A from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 3A now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33600/heroimage/133332-v3-google-pixel-3a-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33600/images/Design/133332-v3-google-pixel-3a-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33600/images/Design/133332-v3-google-pixel-3a-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33600/images/Design/133332-v3-google-pixel-3a-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33600/images/Design/133332-v3-google-pixel-3a-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    64 GB
    5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    12.2 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    64 GB
    5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
    12.2 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 38,890 M.R.P. ₹54,999
    Buy Now

    Google Pixel 3A Price in India

    Google Pixel 3A price in India starts at Rs.39,999. The lowest price of Google Pixel 3A is Rs.37,590 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 3A price in India starts at Rs.39,999. The lowest price of Google Pixel 3A is Rs.37,590 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 3a Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
    • 12.2 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • 4032 x 3024 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 151.3 mm
    • 70.1 mm
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    • 147 grams
    • 8.2 mm
    • Just Black, Clearly White
    Display
    • Yes
    • 5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 1080 x 2220 pixels
    • 18.5:9
    • OLED
    • Yes
    • 75.37 %
    • 441 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Google
    • Yes
    • Pixel 3A
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • May 15, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 5.75 Mbit/s ↑ 600 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 11) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 615
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Google Pixel 3a FAQs

    What is the price of the Google Pixel 3A in India?

    Google Pixel 3A price in India at 33,950 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12.2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 3A?

    How many colors are available in Google Pixel 3A?

    What is the Google Pixel 3A Battery Capacity?

    Is Google Pixel 3A Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Google Pixel 3a