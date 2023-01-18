Google Pixel 3a Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Google Pixel 3A Google Pixel 3A is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 12.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 3A from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 3A now with free delivery.