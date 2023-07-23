Home Home Appliances News 5 Microwave ovens with at least 25% discount on Flipkart; Samsung, Haier to IFB, check them out

5 Microwave ovens with at least 25% discount on Flipkart; Samsung, Haier to IFB, check them out

Flipkart is offering a hefty discount on these 5 Microwave ovens.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 19:09 IST
Here is a list of the 5 best Microwave ovens with over 25% discount on Flipkart.
Here is a list of the 5 best Microwave ovens with over 25% discount on Flipkart. (Flipkart)

Still working in an old school kitchen? Give it a modern look with a microwave oven and also add one of the most utilitarian gadgets of modern times to your kitchen. And yes, add a different taste to your food too. So, if you are planning to buy a microwave oven, but looking for a big discount, then check out these Top 5 Microwave ovens with over 25% discount on Flipkart.

SAMSUNG 28 L Convection & Grill Microwave Oven:

First one in the list is SAMSUNG 28 L Convection & Grill Microwave Oven which comes with amazing features such as Touch Key Pad (Membrane)that is sensitive to touch and easy to clean and child lock. You can buy it for Rs. 11590 instead of Rs. 15590 on Flipkart with 25% initial discount.

IFB 28 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Second one in the list is IFB 28 L Convection Microwave Oven which is available on Flipkart for just Rs. 12990 instead of Rs. 17990 with 27 % of initial discount.

Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Third one in the list is Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven it comes featured with 101 Auto Cook Menus. You can buy it for just Rs. 11490 instead of Rs. 16190 on Flipkart with 29 % initial discount.

Panasonic 23 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Fourth one in the list is Panasonic 23 L Convection Microwave Oven which comes with 61 Auto-cook Menus that includes 39 Indian Menus. On it, Flipkart is offering a 29% initial discount which reduces its price to Rs. 10290 from Rs. 14590.

Haier 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

Last one in the list is Haier 20 L Solo Microwave Oven on which Flipkart offers a 32% initial discount making it available to you for just Rs. 5390 instead of Rs. 7999. It features different power levels to ensure that your food doesn't overcook. Instead, you can adjust the power to facilitate proper cooking.

 

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 19:08 IST
