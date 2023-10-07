Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Save big on top AC brands from Samsung, Voltas, to Panasonic

Icon
Stay cool this summer at affordable prices with Amazon sale 2023, offering big discounts on top AC brands from Samsung to LG.

By: HT TECH
Oct 07 2023
Check big discounts on ACs from top brands at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. (Pexels)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Amazon sale has started today, October 7, for Prime members. For the next 24 hours they can exclusively take advantage of the sale. Starting tomorrow, October 8, the sale will open for all users. During this sale, you can get great discounts on electronic gadgets like smartphones, air conditioners, washing machines, and more. Since the weather is still quite warm, we all want to stay cool at home or work. If you're thinking of getting a good air conditioner, this is a fantastic chance. Amazon has some special deals on a variety of ACs. Check out the amazing discounts and offers below.

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Lloyd is a well-known and trusted brand. Amazon is offering a 46% discount on this Lloyd split AC. It has special Blue Fins Evaporator Coils that make cooling better, need less maintenance, and make the AC last longer by protecting it from rust and corrosion.

This 1.5-ton AC is perfect for a medium-sized room. It has 5 cooling modes you can control with a remote, and a variable inverter compressor that adjusts power based on the room's temperature and heat. The original price is Rs. 58,990, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 31,990, a huge 46% discount.

B0CCY3HLCV-1

2. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

In today's Amazon sale, you can get a 44% discount on one of India's top AC brands, Samsung. Samsung has been a trusted electronics brand for years. Samsung AC comes with a 5-in-1 cooling mode that lets you change the room temperature to suit your needs. It also has a copper anti-bacterial filter that gets rid of harmful germs, making the air healthier. It's suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The original price is Rs. 72,990, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 40,999, a massive 44% discount.

B0BRQD9Y92-2

3. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Split AC

If you're looking for the best AC in India, Amazon offers a 40% discount on this Panasonic AC with a 1.5-ton capacity, perfect for a medium-sized room.

It has a 7-in-1 convertible mode with smart AI modes that sense the room's temperature, predict cooling needs, and adjust the fan speed for your comfort. You can even control this AC with your smartphone. The original price is Rs. 55,400, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 33,489, a huge 40% discount.

B0BRJ5QH8G-3

4. CARRIER 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

You can now get this AC at a massive discount. Its original price was Rs. 55,690, but it's now available for only Rs. 25,990, which is a whopping 53% off. And if you use an SBI Credit Card for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000, you can enjoy an additional 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500.

B0CC54SHPF-4

5. LG 1 Ton AI Dual Inverter Split AC

LG is offering a great deal on its 1-ton dual inverter AC, now just Rs. 39,999, down from the original price of Rs. 65,990. You can also get an exchange offer of Rs. 3,810. This cooling unit has a variable speed compressor and AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling, allowing you to adjust the temperature as needed.

B0BPYL1R9N-5

Don't miss out on these incredible deals from Amazon's 2023 sale. Stay cool and save big on top AC brands.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 11:01 IST
