Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on Bluetooth speakers revealed

Amazon Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here! It has started today, on October 7 for Prime members and it will open for all tomorrow, October 8. There are fantastic deals on electronics available like smartphones, laptops, TVs, and tablets. Amazon is slashing prices across categories, making it the ideal time to snag your desired items. If you are looking to buy a Bluetooth speaker, there are some great offers available during the sale. Check out the speakers to make a good choice according to your needs:

boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker :

The boAt Stone 1200 is a feature-packed Bluetooth speaker designed to deliver a powerful and immersive audio experience. It comes 14W stereo sound output. The speaker boasts a robust battery life, providing up to 9 hours of playback time without the RGB LEDs and up to 7 hours with them activated at 60% volume. Charging the speaker takes approximately 4 hours. The boAt Stone 1200 is designed for on-the-go use, featuring an IPX7 rating for splash and water resistance. You can confidently take it to the poolside or beach without worrying about water damage. Additionally, it offers TWS (True Wireless Stereo) technology, allowing you to connect a second speaker for a doubled audio experience, making it twice as powerful. The original price of this product is Rs.6990.

You can now buy it on Prime Early deal for Rs. 2999, after a straight 27 percent discount. There is also a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a purchase value of Rs. 5000, for Prime customers only.

Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

The Sony Srs-Xb13 is a compact and portable Bluetooth speaker that comes with an extra bass feature. It is designed for those who need a versatile and durable speaker for various occasions. The speaker supports wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, making it easy to pair with your devices.

With an impressive 16-hour battery life, you can enjoy your music all day long without worrying about running out of power. Its IP67 rating ensures that it's not only waterproof but also dustproof, making it suitable for outdoor adventures. The speaker also includes a microphone, allowing you to make phone calls or work from home with clear and loud audio quality.

The original price of this Bluetooth speaker is Rs.4990. Amazon is now offering an early discount of 40 percent slashing down the price to Rs. 2990. There is an additional discount of Rs. 200 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 999 which is available for Prime customers only.

JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

The JBL Flip 5 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that combines signature JBL sound quality with a rugged design. Its JBL Pure Bass Sound is powered by top drivers that deliver booming bass in a compact form factor. With a 12-hour playback time, you can keep the music going throughout the day.

The Flip 5 is designed for outdoor use, boasting an IPX7 waterproof rating, making it suitable for rainy days or pool parties. It also features PartyBoost technology, allowing you to pair multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound and a more immersive party experience. Its tough and rugged construction with durable fabric material ensures it can withstand the elements. You can now grab an early discount of 45 percent on this speaker. There is an early deal available for Prime members which offers a 45 percent discount on this speaker. You can buy this speaker for Rs. 5999 after cutting down the price from Rs. 10999. If you are a Prime member, You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

pTron Fusion Party v2 40W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker:

The pTron Fusion Party v2 is a versatile Bluetooth party speaker that's perfect for hosting gatherings and karaoke nights. It features a powerful 40W sound output from dual drivers, ensuring that your music is loud and clear. The speaker includes a 6.5mm wired karaoke microphone with a 3-meter cord, making it ideal for hosting sing-along sessions.

To set the mood, the speaker comes with RGB LED lights, creating a vibrant party atmosphere. It's lightweight and portable, so you can easily take it wherever the party goes. With up to 6 hours of music playtime through various playback options such as Bluetooth, TF card, and USB pen drive, the pTron Fusion Party v2 offers flexibility. It also includes a remote control for easy media and volume control, enhancing your party experience. The price of this speaker is slashed by 74 percent. You can buy this now on Prime early deal for Rs. 1298, bringing down the price from Rs. 4899. For Prime members, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Debit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

These Bluetooth speakers are available at huge discounts during the Amazon Sale. Keep an eye on these products to get the best offers.

