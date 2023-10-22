Icon
Home Home Appliances News Amazon Sale 2023: From HP to Lenovo, grab exciting deals on webcams now

Amazon Sale 2023: From HP to Lenovo, grab exciting deals on webcams now

Along with the initial discount, there are other bank offers also available on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 22:12 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
exciting deals on webcams
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
exciting deals on webcams
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
exciting deals on webcams
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
exciting deals on webcams
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
exciting deals on webcams
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
exciting deals on webcams
icon View all Images
Along with the initial discount, there are other bank offers also available on Amazon. (Amazon)

Amazon sale 2023: Amazon's latest sale has brought an exciting opportunity for tech enthusiasts and remote workers. The ecommerce major is currently offering a substantial discount on webcams. With the growing demand for high-quality video conferencing equipment and remote communication tools, this sale couldn't have come at a better time. Whether you're a professional looking to upgrade your home office setup or simply seeking a way to connect with friends and family, these discounted webcams promise to enhance your online experiences without breaking the bank. Take a look at these 5 webcams given below:

Kreo Owl Full HD 1080P 60 FPS Webcam:

This webcam offers full HD resolution at 60 frames per second, making it suitable for high-quality video calls, streaming, and YouTube content creation. It also features auto-focus and built-in dual digital microphones, ensuring clear audio during your calls or recordings. Additionally, it comes with a built-in privacy shutter, which is a valuable feature for those concerned about their privacy. The webcam is on sale for Rs.3699 during the Amazon sale, a 12 percent discount from its original price of Rs.4200. You can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1,250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

B0CG372R11-1

Lapcare Lapcam HD 720M.

This is a budget-friendly option with HD 720P resolution and a noise-isolated microphone. This webcam is ideal for basic computer HD streaming, and it comes with a wide-angle lens and a large sensor for better performance in low-light conditions. It's currently priced at Rs.773, which is a significant 72 percent discount from its original price of Rs. 2749. Furthermore, there's an extra 10 perecnt instant discount of up to Rs.1000 on OneCard Credit Card non-EMI transactions during the Amazon sale, provided the purchase value is at least Rs.5000.

B08CRVVWYV-2

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam

This webcam offers Full HD 1080P resolution with dual built-in microphones, an ultra-wide 95-degree lens, and digital zoom. It can rotate 360 degrees and comes with a flexible mount. This webcam is available on Amazon for Rs.2349 during the Amazon sale, a 57 percent discount from the original price of Rs.5490. You can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1000 on OneCard Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000.

B08KT89BWX-3

HP w100 480P 30 FPS Digital Webcam

This is a budget option for video calling with basic features. It offers 480P resolution at 30 frames per second and a wide-angle view. It's priced at Rs.549 during the Amazon sale, which is a 73 percent discount from its original price of Rs.1999. You can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000.

B08FTFXNNB-4

Logitech C270 Digital HD Webcam

This webcam provides HD 720P resolution at 30 frames per second and features HD light correction and a noise-reducing microphone. It's compatible with various video conferencing applications. The webcam is priced at Rs.2095 during the Amazon sale, which is a 22 percent discount from its original price of Rs.2695. Additionally, there's an extra flat Rs.200 instant discount on HDFC Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.900.

B008QS9J6Y-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 22:12 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts
PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon