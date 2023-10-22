Amazon Sale 2023: From HP to Lenovo, grab exciting deals on webcams now

Amazon sale 2023: Amazon's latest sale has brought an exciting opportunity for tech enthusiasts and remote workers. The ecommerce major is currently offering a substantial discount on webcams. With the growing demand for high-quality video conferencing equipment and remote communication tools, this sale couldn't have come at a better time. Whether you're a professional looking to upgrade your home office setup or simply seeking a way to connect with friends and family, these discounted webcams promise to enhance your online experiences without breaking the bank. Take a look at these 5 webcams given below:

Kreo Owl Full HD 1080P 60 FPS Webcam:

This webcam offers full HD resolution at 60 frames per second, making it suitable for high-quality video calls, streaming, and YouTube content creation. It also features auto-focus and built-in dual digital microphones, ensuring clear audio during your calls or recordings. Additionally, it comes with a built-in privacy shutter, which is a valuable feature for those concerned about their privacy. The webcam is on sale for Rs.3699 during the Amazon sale, a 12 percent discount from its original price of Rs.4200. You can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1,250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000.

Lapcare Lapcam HD 720M.

This is a budget-friendly option with HD 720P resolution and a noise-isolated microphone. This webcam is ideal for basic computer HD streaming, and it comes with a wide-angle lens and a large sensor for better performance in low-light conditions. It's currently priced at Rs.773, which is a significant 72 percent discount from its original price of Rs. 2749. Furthermore, there's an extra 10 perecnt instant discount of up to Rs.1000 on OneCard Credit Card non-EMI transactions during the Amazon sale, provided the purchase value is at least Rs.5000.

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam

This webcam offers Full HD 1080P resolution with dual built-in microphones, an ultra-wide 95-degree lens, and digital zoom. It can rotate 360 degrees and comes with a flexible mount. This webcam is available on Amazon for Rs.2349 during the Amazon sale, a 57 percent discount from the original price of Rs.5490. You can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1000 on OneCard Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000.

HP w100 480P 30 FPS Digital Webcam

This is a budget option for video calling with basic features. It offers 480P resolution at 30 frames per second and a wide-angle view. It's priced at Rs.549 during the Amazon sale, which is a 73 percent discount from its original price of Rs.1999. You can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs.5000.

Logitech C270 Digital HD Webcam

This webcam provides HD 720P resolution at 30 frames per second and features HD light correction and a noise-reducing microphone. It's compatible with various video conferencing applications. The webcam is priced at Rs.2095 during the Amazon sale, which is a 22 percent discount from its original price of Rs.2695. Additionally, there's an extra flat Rs.200 instant discount on HDFC Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.900.

