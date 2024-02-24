10 Best laptops under 60000: HP, Acer and more

Products included in this article 26% OFF HP 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inches(39.6 cm) FHD, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Laptop/Alexa Built-in/Windows 11 /AMD Radeon Graphics/Dual Speakers/MS Office 2021/1.69 Kg, 15s-eq2182AU (494) 34% OFF HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU (2,284) 15% OFF HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop/Win 11/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Dual Speakers/Alexa/Backlit KB/MSO/Fast Charge, 15s- fq5112TU (1,119) 2% OFF Hp Pavilion X360 11Th Gen Intel Core I3 14 Inches Fhd Multitouch 2-in-1 Laptop(8Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd/B&O/Windows 11 Home/Fpr/Backlit Kb/Pen/Alexa/Uhd Graphics/Ms Office/Natural Silver/1.52Kg) 14-Dy0207Tu (200) 7% OFF HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 4GB GTX 1650 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O, Dual Speakers (MSO, Blue, 2.37 kg), fa0070TX (345) 35% OFF Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg) (1,083) 13% OFF Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 12th Generation Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB/512 GB SSD/MS Office) A315-59 with 39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, 1.7 Kg, Silver (108) 33% OFF Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Premium Metal Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-51, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg (732) 27% OFF Acer Extensa 15 Intel Core i3 N305 8 core Processor (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/MS Office Home and Student/Intel UHD Graphics/1.7 KG/Silver) EX215-33 FHD Display Laptop (92) 40% OFF Acer One 14 Business Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0") HD Display (403)

Your laptop greatly impacts your performance, whether you're a student, professional, or a tech enthusiast. Having a laptop that caters to your needs is not just a luxury, but a necessity. With the multitude of options available, selecting the right laptop under ₹60,000 can be daunting. HP and Acer, two of the leading brands in the laptop market, offer a range of models that promise to meet various user requirements without breaking the bank.

When it comes to laptops under ₹60,000, HP and Acer stand out for their balance of affordability, performance, and reliability. This price range is particularly attractive to those seeking a device that can handle daily tasks, light gaming, and even some level of content creation without compromising on quality. HP laptops are renowned for their sturdy build, elegant design, and impressive battery life, making them ideal for users who prioritize durability and style. On the other hand, Acer is known for its innovative features and value-for-money propositions, appealing to those who seek the latest technology without a hefty price tag.

The key to finding the best laptop under ₹60,000 is understanding your personal or professional needs. Are you looking for a machine primarily for work, with ample storage and a powerful processor? Or do you need a multimedia-friendly laptop with a high-quality display and superior sound for entertainment purposes? Perhaps, you're a student in need of a lightweight, versatile laptop for your studies and occasional gaming sessions.

HP and Acer offer laptops that cater to these diverse needs, with specifications and features that vary from model to model. While HP might offer a laptop with a robust build and long-lasting battery, Acer could provide a laptop with a superior screen and a faster processor in the same price bracket. It's essential to weigh these features against your personal requirements to make an informed decision.

In this guide, we delve into the 10 best laptops under ₹60,000 by HP and Acer, comparing their features, performance, and overall value. From processor speeds to screen resolutions, storage capacities to battery life, we'll help you navigate the specifics, ensuring you find a laptop that not only fits your budget but also enhances your digital experience. Let's explore these top picks and find the laptop that's just right for you.

HP [SmartChoice] 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6"(39.6 cm) FHD Laptop/Alexa Built-in/Windows 11 /AMD Radeon Graphics/MSO 2021/1.69 Kg, eq2132au, eq2182au

The HP [SmartChoice] 15s, powered by the Ryzen 5-5500U processor, is a robust blend of performance and portability. Equipped with a sizable 16GB RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, it ensures swift multitasking and ample storage for all your needs. The 15.6-inch FHD display promises crystal-clear visuals, perfect for both work and leisure. This laptop stands out with its built-in Alexa, offering voice-controlled convenience right at your fingertips. Preloaded with Windows 11 and AMD Radeon Graphics, it handles everyday tasks and light gaming with ease. The inclusion of MS Office 2021 adds to its productivity capabilities. Weighing just 1.69 kg, it's an ideal choice for those who are always on the move. The model comes in two variants, eq2132au and eq2182au, catering to different user preferences while maintaining the same high quality.

Specifications of HP [SmartChoice] 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6"(39.6 cm) FHD Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5500U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (39.6 cm)

Operating System: Windows 11

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Additional Features: Alexa Built-in, MS Office 2021

Weight: 1.69 Kg

Model Variants: eq2132au, eq2182au

Pros Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor Limited graphics capabilities for high-end gaming Large 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for ample storage and multitasking Slightly heavier than some ultraportable laptops 15.6-inch FHD display offers clear visuals Built-in Alexa for voice-controlled convenience Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021

2. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU

The HP Laptop 15s (fq5007TU) is tailored for efficiency and elegance. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM, it delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers stunning visuals, complemented by the thin and light design that makes it easy to carry around. The 512GB SSD provides ample storage with fast data access speeds. Intel UHD Graphics ensures smooth media playback and light graphic work. The backlit keyboard adds to the convenience of working in low-light conditions. Dual speakers enhance the audio experience, making it great for multimedia usage. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it's ready for both work and play right out of the box. Its sleek silver finish and lightweight design at 1.69 kg make it a stylish and practical choice for users who value both form and function.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (39.6 cm)

Operating System: Windows 11

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Additional Features: Backlit Keyboard, Dual Speakers, MS Office 2021

Weight: 1.69 kg

Color: Silver

Pros Cons High-performance 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor Integrated graphics may not be ideal for heavy gaming Large 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for superior performance 15.6-inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD display reduces eye strain Includes Windows 11, MS Office, and Alexa for convenience Lightweight design (1.69 kg) suitable for mobility

3. HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop/Win 11/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Dual Speakers/Alexa/Backlit KB/MSO/Fast Charge, 15s- fq5112TU

The HP 15s (15s-fq5112TU) stands out in the market with its combination of performance and sleek design. At its core is a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, backed by 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth and efficient operation. The 15.6-inch micro-edge anti-glare FHD display offers a comfortable viewing experience, reducing eye strain during extended use. The laptop's Intel Iris Xe Graphics deliver impressive visual performance, suitable for both professional creative work and casual gaming. Its Windows 11 operating system is complemented by MS Office, making it ready for all types of office tasks. Unique features like the backlit keyboard and Alexa support enhance user convenience, while the dual speakers provide an immersive audio experience. The fast charge technology is a bonus for those on the go. Weighing just 1.69 kg, this laptop is an ideal choice for users seeking a powerful yet portable computing solution.

Specifications of HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD (39.6 cm)

Operating System: Windows 11

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Additional Features: Dual Speakers, Alexa, Backlit Keyboard, MS Office, Fast Charge

Weight: 1.69 kg

Pros Cons High-performance 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor Integrated graphics may not be ideal for heavy gaming Large 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for superior performance 15.6-inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD display reduces eye strain Includes Windows 11, MS Office, and Alexa for convenience Lightweight design (1.69 kg) suitable for mobility

4. Hp Pavilion X360 11Th Gen Intel Core I3 14 Inches Fhd Multitouch 2-in-1 Laptop(8Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd/B&O/Windows 11 Home/Fpr/Backlit Kb/Pen/Alexa/Uhd Graphics/Ms Office/Natural Silver/1.52Kg) 14-Dy0207Tu

The Hp Pavilion X360 (14-Dy0207Tu) redefines flexibility and performance in the convertible laptop segment. This 2-in-1 device is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, combined with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering a seamless and responsive experience. The 14-inch FHD multitouch display not only provides vivid and sharp visuals but also allows for versatile use modes – from a traditional laptop to a tablet, stand, or tent mode. Enhanced with B&O audio and an Intel UHD Graphics, it's perfect for entertainment and light graphic tasks. The Windows 11 Home operating system, along with MS Office, makes it ready for a variety of productivity needs. Additional features like a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and included pen provide increased security and convenience. The laptop's natural silver finish and lightweight design at 1.52 kg make it aesthetically pleasing and easy to carry, ideal for users who need a versatile device for work and play.

Specifications of Hp Pavilion X360 11Th Gen Intel Core I3 14 Inches Fhd Multitouch 2-in-1 Laptop

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 14-inch FHD Multitouch 2-in-1

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Additional Features: B&O Audio, Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard, Pen, Alexa, MS Office

Weight: 1.52 Kg

Color: Natural Silver

Pros Cons Versatile 2-in-1 design with 14-inch FHD multitouch display Intel Core i3 might not handle intensive tasks smoothly 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample performance and storage HD display is not the highest resolution available Enhanced audio experience with B&O speakers Windows 11 Home and MS Office pre-installed Fingerprint reader and pen included for added functionality

5. HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/144Hz/BL KB/Win 11/MSO/B&O/Alexa/Xbox Pass), 15-fa0070TX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15-fa0070TX) is a powerhouse designed for gamers and power users alike. It's equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor, providing exceptional processing power for gaming and multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and immersive gaming experiences. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, the laptop offers ample space and quick load times. The NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics card is a significant draw for gamers, delivering excellent graphic performance for most modern games. This laptop also features a backlit keyboard, enhancing the gaming ambiance and making it easier to play in low-light conditions. Windows 11 and MS Office are pre-installed, making it versatile for both gaming and productivity. The B&O audio system and Alexa built-in further enhance its appeal. Weighing in at a portable 1.69 kg, the HP Victus is an ideal choice for those seeking a high-performance gaming laptop that can double as a work machine.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 4GB GTX 1650 GPU, 15.6-inch

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6 inch FHD Gaming (39.6 cm), 144Hz

Operating System: Windows 11

Graphics: GTX 1650 4GB

Additional Features: Backlit Keyboard, B&O Audio, Alexa, Xbox Pass, MS Office

Weight: 1.69 kg

Pros Cons Robust 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor for gaming GTX 1650 4GB Graphics may not run the latest games on high settings 144Hz FHD display for smooth gaming visuals 8GB RAM might require an upgrade for more demanding tasks Good storage with 512GB SSD Backlit keyboard and B&O audio for immersive gaming experience Pre-installed Windows 11 and MS Office for versatility

6. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg)

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop (A515-57G) is for gaming enthusiasts who are looking for a blend of performance and portability. This model is powered by a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 16GB RAM, ensuring smooth gameplay and efficient multitasking. The 15.6" FHD display provides vivid and clear visuals, enhancing the gaming experience. One of the standout features is the 4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics card, which offers excellent rendering capabilities for gaming and creative tasks. A 512GB SSD ensures ample storage space with fast data access. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, offering a modern and user-friendly interface. Weighing only 1.8 Kg, it's relatively lightweight for a gaming laptop, making it a great option for gamers on the go. The sleek design and robust build quality add to its appeal, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a capable gaming laptop under a budget.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th gen

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6" FHD (39.6 cm)

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB

Weight: 1.8 Kg

Pros Cons Potent 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor for gaming performance The design might be too plain for some gaming enthusiasts NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics for good gaming capabilities 16 GB RAM may need upgrading for intensive gaming 15.6" FHD display provides clear gaming visuals Windows 11 Home offers a modern interface

7. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 12th Generation Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB/512 GB SSD/MS Office) A315-59 with 39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, 1.7 Kg, Silver

The Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59) is a versatile and efficient laptop, perfect for both work and play. Powered by a 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, this laptop offers robust performance for a variety of tasks. The 16GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking, while the 512GB SSD provides ample storage space with quick access to files and applications. The 15.6" Full HD display delivers crisp and clear visuals, enhancing your viewing experience for both work-related tasks and leisure activities. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office, it's ready for immediate use in a professional or academic setting. The laptop's sleek silver design is not only stylish but also lightweight at just 1.7 kg, making it easy to carry around. This model is an excellent choice for users seeking a reliable and high-performing laptop that offers great value for its price.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 12th Generation Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th Generation

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6" Full HD (39.6 cm)

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Additional Features: MS Office

Weight: 1.7 Kg

Color: Silver

Pros Cons Powerful 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor Standard design lacking premium aesthetics 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD offer ample storage and multitasking capabilities Integrated graphics may limit gaming and graphic design use 15.6" Full HD display for clear visuals Windows 11 Home and MS Office included for productivity

8. Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Premium Metal Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-51, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg

The Acer Aspire Lite (AL15-51) is an elegantly designed laptop that combines performance with portability. It features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, providing efficient processing power for everyday tasks. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures quick boot-up times and smooth performance, even when running multiple applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers sharp and vibrant visuals, perfect for both work and multimedia consumption. The laptop's Windows 11 Home operating system provides a modern and intuitive user interface. One of the standout features of this laptop is its premium metal body in a striking Steel Gray finish, giving it a sleek and sophisticated look. Weighing just 1.59 kg, it is remarkably lightweight, making it ideal for users who are always on the move. The Acer Aspire Lite is a great option for those looking for a stylish, yet powerful laptop for everyday use.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Premium Metal Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-51, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6" Full HD (39.62 cm)

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Body: Premium Metal

Weight: 1.59 Kg

Color: Steel Gray

Pros Cons Efficient 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor suitable for everyday tasks The Core i3 processor might not be sufficient for heavy multitasking 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth operation 15.6" display is standard Full HD, not higher resolution Premium Metal Body in Steel Gray offers a sleek look Windows 11 Home for modern user experience

9. Acer Extensa 15 Intel Core i3 N305 8 core Processor (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/MS Office Home and Student/Intel UHD Graphics/1.7 KG/Silver) EX215-33 FHD Display Laptop

The Acer Extensa 15 (EX215-33) is a practical and efficient laptop designed for everyday use. It features an Intel Core i3 N305 8-core processor, providing reliable performance for day-to-day tasks like web browsing, document editing, and media consumption. The laptop comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering sufficient memory and fast storage to keep your applications running smoothly. The 15.6-inch FHD display delivers clear and vivid visuals, enhancing your overall experience whether you're working or watching videos. Running on Windows 11 Home, it offers a user-friendly interface and is preloaded with MS Office Home and Student, making it ready for educational or office work right out of the box. The laptop's silver finish and lightweight design at just 1.7 kg make it both stylish and easy to carry. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics are suitable for basic graphical tasks, making the Acer Extensa 15 a solid choice for users seeking a no-frills, reliable laptop for everyday computing needs.

Specifications of Acer Extensa 15 Intel Core i3 N305 8 core Processor (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/MS Office Home and Student/Intel UHD Graphics/1.7 KG/Silver) EX215-33 FHD Display Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i3 N305 8 core

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6" Full HD (39.6 cm)

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Additional Features: MS Office Home and Student

Weight: 1.7 KG

Color: Silver

Pros Cons Reliable Intel Core i3 N305 8 core processor for basic tasks 8 GB RAM may be limiting for more demanding applications 512 GB SSD provides good storage capacity The display is HD, not FHD, which might affect visual quality Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Lightweight and easy to carry at 1.7 KG

10. Acer [SmartChoice] One 14 Business Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0") HD Display

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, it provides efficient processing capabilities for business applications and multitasking. The laptop includes 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, ensuring quick response times and adequate storage for business documents and applications. The 14.0-inch HD display, while not Full HD, still offers clear and bright visuals for most computing tasks. Running on Windows 11 Home, it features a user-friendly interface, further enhanced by AMD Radeon Graphics, suitable for basic graphical needs. This model is particularly appealing for its lightweight design and portability, making it a great option for professionals who are often on the move. The Acer [SmartChoice] One 14 strikes a balance between affordability and functionality, making it an ideal choice for small business owners or professionals looking for a reliable laptop for day-to-day work.

Specifications of Acer One 14 Business Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Display: 14.0" HD (35.56 cm)

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor suitable for business tasks Limited storage with 256GB SSD 8GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking 14.0-inch HD display is not the highest resolution Lightweight design enhances portability Windows 11 Home provides a user-friendly interface

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP [SmartChoice] 15s (eq2132au, eq2182au) AMD Ryzen 5-5500U Processor 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD Display HP Laptop 15s (fq5007TU) 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD Display with Backlit KB HP 15s (15s-fq5112TU) 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD 15.6-inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Display Hp Pavilion X360 (14-Dy0207Tu) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, Multitouch 2-in-1 14-inch FHD Display HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15-fa0070TX) 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX 1650 4GB Graphics 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Display, 144Hz Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop (A515-57G) Intel Core i5 12th gen Processor 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB Graphics Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59) Intel Core i5 12th Generation Processor 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD 15.6" Full HD Display Acer Aspire Lite (AL15-51) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD 15.6" Full HD Display, Premium Metal Body Acer Extensa 15 (EX215-33) Intel Core i3 N305 8 core Processor 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD 15.6-inch HD Display Acer [SmartChoice] One 14 (Z2-493) AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD 14.0-inch HD Display

Best value for money product

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15-fa0070TX) is a masterpiece designed for gamers who demand performance and style. It's powered by the formidable 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor, which is at the heart of its power. This processor not only handles everyday tasks with ease but also delivers exceptional gaming performance, making it a perfect fit for both casual and serious gamers. The laptop's 8GB RAM is adequate for most gaming and multitasking needs, ensuring a smooth and lag-free experience. However, for those who push their systems to the limit, there's always the option to upgrade the memory.

Storage is another highlight of this laptop. With a 512GB SSD, users get ample space to store games, multimedia, and documents, while also benefiting from fast boot and load times. The SSD makes a significant difference in overall system responsiveness compared to traditional HDDs.

The display is a gamer's delight. The 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate offers crisp, clear, and fluid visuals, which is crucial in fast-paced gaming scenarios. This high refresh rate ensures that every frame is rendered smoothly, providing a competitive edge in gaming.

Graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics card. While it's not the top-of-the-line GPU, it's more than capable of handling most modern games at medium to high settings. Plus, it's an excellent choice for creative work like video editing and graphic design, making this laptop a versatile tool for both work and play.

The laptop's design is both sleek and functional, with a backlit keyboard that not only adds to the aesthetic but is also practical for late-night gaming sessions. The B&O audio system delivers rich and immersive sound, enhancing the gaming experience. With Windows 11 pre-installed, users get the latest features and security updates. The inclusion of MS Office makes it ready for productivity tasks right out of the box.

Weighing 1.69 kg, the HP Victus is relatively portable for a gaming laptop, making it a good choice for gamers on the go. Additionally, features like Alexa built-in and Xbox Pass subscription offer added convenience and value.

Best overall product

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop (A515-57G) strikes a perfect balance between gaming prowess and everyday functionality. It is powered by a robust 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, which provides the muscle for demanding applications and games. This processor, coupled with 16 GB of RAM, ensures that multitasking is a breeze, whether you're gaming, streaming, or working.

Storage is a key feature of this laptop, with a 512 GB SSD providing plenty of space for games, software, and media files. The SSD also contributes to faster system boot-up and load times, making the overall user experience smooth and efficient.

The gaming experience is greatly enhanced by the NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics card. This GPU delivers impressive graphics performance, ensuring that games look stunning and run smoothly. It's also capable of handling video editing and other graphic-intensive tasks, making this laptop a great choice for creative professionals.

The 15.6" FHD display is another standout feature. It offers vivid colors and sharp details, making games and movies look fantastic. The full HD resolution ensures that text is crisp and easy to read, which is great for productivity tasks.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, offering a user-friendly and secure operating system. Its lightweight design at 1.8 Kg makes it portable enough to carry to work or school, providing the flexibility to game or work on the go.

The design of the Acer Aspire 5 is both modern and functional. It sports a sleek profile and a build that feels sturdy yet lightweight. The keyboard and touchpad are designed for comfort and accuracy, enhancing both gaming and typing experiences.

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop (A515-57G) is a versatile machine that offers excellent value. It's powerful enough for most modern games, yet practical enough for everyday use, making it an ideal choice for gamers who also need a laptop for work or study.

How to find the best laptop under ₹ 60,000?

Finding the best laptop under ₹60,000 requires careful consideration of your specific needs and a good understanding of the technical specifications that match those needs. Start by assessing your primary use for the laptop. Are you a professional requiring a machine for intensive work applications, a student needing a versatile device for study and entertainment, or a casual user focused on general web browsing and media consumption? This assessment will guide your priorities, whether it's processing power, battery life, display quality, or overall versatility. For instance, professionals might prioritize a powerful CPU like an Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, along with ample RAM (at least 8GB) and SSD storage for quick boot-ups and efficient multitasking. Students and casual users, on the other hand, might value battery life and portability more.

The next step is to delve into the specific features and compare different models within your budget. Screen size and quality are crucial; a Full HD display is recommended for the best balance of size and clarity. Look for laptops with good build quality and ergonomic design, as well as those offering the best connectivity options like USB-C, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6 support. It's also important to consider the laptop's upgradability, especially in terms of RAM and storage, to ensure it can meet your future needs. Additionally, check for integrated features like a quality keyboard and trackpad, and if you're into multimedia, good speakers and a decent webcam should be on your checklist. Brands like HP and Acer offer a range of models in this price segment, so compare their offerings in terms of specs, design, and additional features like fingerprint scanners or backlit keyboards.

Lastly, don't overlook the after-sales service and warranty. The reliability of customer support and the availability of service centers in your vicinity can significantly impact your user experience. Read customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge the durability and performance of the models you are interested in. It's also beneficial to check for any bundled software or additional accessories that might come with the laptop, offering extra value for your investment. By thoroughly researching and comparing your options based on these parameters, you can confidently choose the best laptop under ₹60,000 that not only fits your budget but also perfectly aligns with your personal or professional needs.