 Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year | Mobile News

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year

Shocking news for people waiting for new iPad Air as it will skip the mini-LED display. Know what analyst Ross Young revealed.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 25 2024, 11:53 IST
Icon
iPad Pro to get the biggest revamp ever in 2024, says Mark Gurman; iPad Air, MacBook Air also coming
image caption
1/4 iPad Pro - In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce new iPads in March 2024, and one of the highlights will be the new iPad Pro. It will get the “biggest revamp ever”, he said. It could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. (Unsplash)
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report
2/4 iPad Air - Gurman also hinted at two new iPad Air on the way. The iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it’ll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report
3/4 MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is yet another device that could get a refresh. As per Gurman, it will now feature the new M3 chip under the hood that Apple debuted at the Scary Fast event in October. Two new MacBooks will reportedly come in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. Gurman says that the 13-inch MacBook Air is already in production overseas, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/4 Magic Keyboard - Alongside the iPad, Apple is also looking to revamp the Magic Keyboard, which is one of its biggest accessories. It will reportedly feature a larger trackpad that will give the iPad more of a laptop feel. (Unsplash)
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report
icon View all Images
No mini-LED display for 12.9-inch iPad Air, according to the latest leak. Check details. (Unsplash)

Apple is said to be unveiling its new generation of iPad Air and iPad Pro models on May 7, 2024. It is speculated that the Apple event will include the launch of 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, Apple Pencil, redesigned Magic Keyboard, and two iPad Airs. This year, the company may announce significant enhancements to its new generation of iPads. However, a new rumour speculates that the 12.9-inch iPad Air will skip the mini-LED display technology this year. But there is also a catch to the rumour.

12.9-inch iPad Air to skip mini-LED display

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO and analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors), the 12.9-inch iPad Air will feature an LCD display instead of a mini-LED display. Earlier, the analyst highlighted that Apple is planning to bring the new mini-LED display technology to the 12.9-inch iPad Air. However, now the tables have turned and we may not see an upgraded display with the upcoming launch.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The mini-LED display was a much-needed upgrade for the 12.9-inch iPad Air to improve brightness for HDR content, deeper blacks, lower power consumption, and more. Ross Young highlighted that the decision was taken due to the high cost of the panel, therefore, both the iPad Air models will feature the LCD display.

B09V471196-1

A new high-end iPad Air coming

The analyst also reported that Apple may bring a new 12.9-inch iPad model with a mini-LED display in the fourth quarter of 2024. It is also speculated that the new iPad would be the high-end ‌version of the iPad Air‌, which will be a fresh new upgrade to Apple iPads. Therefore, the major upgrades will come to the iPad Pro models this year and we may not see much design and body changes in the iPad Air models.

Note that the information is based on leaks and speculation and does not provide any confirmation till Apple announces the devices on May 7, 2024. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what's coming with new Apple iPad.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 11:53 IST
Trending: honor x9b review: premium looks and good battery life at 25,999 iphone 16 pro launch: apple may offer 256gb storage for the base model- all the details oppo a3 pro price in india, full specifications and all details about the newly launched smartphone poco f6 camera details leaked ahead of india launch- specs, price and what to expect iphone 16 pro vs iphone 15 pro: apple to make these 6 big upgrades to its most expensive iphones in 2024 iphone 16 launch: apple to offer new kind of capacitive buttons for volume, power- details iphone 14, oneplus 11 5g and 3 more smartphones that got cheaper in april 2024 iphone 16 launch: here's what we know so far- release date, display, camera and more samsung galaxy s24 fe launch timeline revealed- specifications, price and what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 25: Get exclusive in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, and more
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 25: Get exclusive in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, and more
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 25
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 25: Best characters to dominate battlefield
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game

Best Deals For You

oneplus 256 GB smartphones
Top 7 Oneplus 256 GB smartphones: Unleashing power and storage
iPhone 15
Croma announces Everything Apple Campaign; Check offers on iPhone 15, Macbook Air and more
Lenovo
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage
best laptop under rs 60000
10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
best smartwatch brands
Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets