Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year

Apple is said to be unveiling its new generation of iPad Air and iPad Pro models on May 7, 2024. It is speculated that the Apple event will include the launch of 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, Apple Pencil, redesigned Magic Keyboard, and two iPad Airs. This year, the company may announce significant enhancements to its new generation of iPads. However, a new rumour speculates that the 12.9-inch iPad Air will skip the mini-LED display technology this year. But there is also a catch to the rumour.

12.9-inch iPad Air to skip mini-LED display

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO and analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors), the 12.9-inch iPad Air will feature an LCD display instead of a mini-LED display. Earlier, the analyst highlighted that Apple is planning to bring the new mini-LED display technology to the 12.9-inch iPad Air. However, now the tables have turned and we may not see an upgraded display with the upcoming launch.

The mini-LED display was a much-needed upgrade for the 12.9-inch iPad Air to improve brightness for HDR content, deeper blacks, lower power consumption, and more. Ross Young highlighted that the decision was taken due to the high cost of the panel, therefore, both the iPad Air models will feature the LCD display.

A new high-end iPad Air coming

The analyst also reported that Apple may bring a new 12.9-inch iPad model with a mini-LED display in the fourth quarter of 2024. It is also speculated that the new iPad would be the high-end ‌version of the iPad Air‌, which will be a fresh new upgrade to Apple iPads. Therefore, the major upgrades will come to the iPad Pro models this year and we may not see much design and body changes in the iPad Air models.

Note that the information is based on leaks and speculation and does not provide any confirmation till Apple announces the devices on May 7, 2024. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what's coming with new Apple iPad.

