Get a massive discount on Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC on Amazon

Amazon is offering massive discounts on Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 09:56 IST
Get a richly featured AC at an affordable cost through this Amazon deal to save more. (Amazon)

To cope with the harsh summer heat to which the Monsoon adds copious quantities of humidity, a cooling device is essential to get some comfort. Since fans and coolers are not very effective, air conditioners emerge as the best source of cooling. Air conditioners are no longer just a status symbol, they have become a necessity of sorts. But a lot of us compromise with this because of the high cost and maintenance requirements. But now there is a solution to this problem. Amazon has rolled out a huge discount on the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC.

Initial discount on Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

B0BR5812CL-1

Amazon is currently offering a 50% initial discount on Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC. Making the AC worth Rs. 67790 available to you for just Rs. 33990. Apart from the initial discount on the AC, a huge amount can be saved by customers if they apply for the exchange deal and bank offers available on Amazon.

Exchange Discount:

You can get Rs. 3160 off on the price of the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC if you exchange your old split AC. You should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old split AC, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Bank offer:

Not just exchange and initial discounts but amazon also offers bank discounts with which you can further reduce the price of the AC, such as:

1. You can get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. Min purchase value Rs. 5000.

2. You can also get an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 6 months and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 30000.

About Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC comes with a Variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. This AC offers 4 Fan speeds and packs many other special features.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 09:56 IST
