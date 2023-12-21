Icon
Home Home Appliances News pTron Jazz series soundbars for an immersive entertainment experience; check price

pTron Jazz series soundbars for an immersive entertainment experience; check price

pTron introduces its Jazz Series of soundbars, featuring the Jazz and Jazz Pro models, designed to transform your entertainment experience with powerful audio.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 21:58 IST
Icon
pTron Jazz Series
Elevate your audio game with the pTron Jazz Series Soundbars – Jazz and Jazz Pro. Immerse yourself in powerful audio for movies, gaming, and music. Available on Amazon at attractive prices, these soundbars redefine your entertainment experience.
pTron Jazz Series
Elevate your audio game with the pTron Jazz Series Soundbars – Jazz and Jazz Pro. Immerse yourself in powerful audio for movies, gaming, and music. Available on Amazon at attractive prices, these soundbars redefine your entertainment experience.

Audio accessories brand pTron has introduced its Jazz Series of Soundbars, featuring the pTron Jazz and Jazz Pro models. The statement from the company says these soundbars aim to revolutionize the entertainment experience, whether you're watching movies, gaming, or listening to music. The series offers powerful audio performance that immerses users in every beat and dialogue. With a sleek design and compact size, the soundbars seamlessly fit into any living space.

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Price
pTron Newly Launched Jazz 2.0 Channel Soundbar for TV, Multi-Connectivity BT5.3/HDMI ARC/Opt-in/Aux/USB, 40W Immersive Stereo Sound, 3 Equalizer Modes Movie/Music/News & Remote Control (Black) ₹ 2,499
pTron Newly Launched Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for TV, 2.1 CH, Multi-Connectivity BT5.3/HDMI ARC/Opt IN/Aux/USB, Equaliser Modes Movie/Music/News, Remote Control & LED Display(Black) ₹ 4,499
Hide List

The pTron Jazz 40 Watt Soundbar is designed for the dynamic lifestyle of Gen-Z, providing immersive stereo sound for small to mid-sized rooms and TVs. It features powerful 50mm dual drivers and supports various connectivity options, including BT5.3, Optical IN, AUX, USB, and HDMI ARC inputs. The soundbar offers three equalizer modes for movies, music, and news, ensuring a personalized touch to your entertainment. With a wall-mountable design and a 10-meter wireless Bluetooth range, it adapts to a tech-savvy lifestyle.

B0CBG5R3QC-1

On the other hand, the pTron Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar is engineered for the vibrant Gen-Z lifestyle, delivering punchy stereo sound for mid-sized rooms and TVs. It boasts 50mm dual drivers and a 6-inch woofer for an immersive audio experience suitable for movies, music, or gaming. The soundbar supports seamless connectivity with BT5.3, Optical IN, AUX, USB, and HDMI ARC inputs, along with three equalizer modes for personalized audio. The sophisticated wooden subwoofer design complements room aesthetics, and the LED indicator and remote control offer convenient control.

B0CBG4D8WY-2

Both soundbars come with a 1-year manufacturer warranty, and their specifications, including dimensions, weight, material, power source, and audio input compatibility, are detailed for user convenience.

Furthermore, pTron is set to launch the Jazz Pro X1 240W Soundbar with Sub-Woofer in December, promising cinematic sound with thundering stereo sound ideal for large TVs and spacious rooms.

The products are available on Amazon, with the pTron Jazz priced at Rs. 2799 and the pTron Jazz Pro at Rs. 4999. These soundbars exemplify pTron's commitment to innovation, providing a more immersive audio experience at a modest price point. Ameen Khwaja, CEO of pTron, emphasizes the dedication to prioritizing customers and delivering high-quality audio solutions, marking the brand's latest innovation in the audio accessories domain.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 21:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony
Sony’s video game plans leaked by ransomware group
Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon