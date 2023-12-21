pTron Jazz series soundbars for an immersive entertainment experience; check price

Audio accessories brand pTron has introduced its Jazz Series of Soundbars, featuring the pTron Jazz and Jazz Pro models. The statement from the company says these soundbars aim to revolutionize the entertainment experience, whether you're watching movies, gaming, or listening to music. The series offers powerful audio performance that immerses users in every beat and dialogue. With a sleek design and compact size, the soundbars seamlessly fit into any living space.

The pTron Jazz 40 Watt Soundbar is designed for the dynamic lifestyle of Gen-Z, providing immersive stereo sound for small to mid-sized rooms and TVs. It features powerful 50mm dual drivers and supports various connectivity options, including BT5.3, Optical IN, AUX, USB, and HDMI ARC inputs. The soundbar offers three equalizer modes for movies, music, and news, ensuring a personalized touch to your entertainment. With a wall-mountable design and a 10-meter wireless Bluetooth range, it adapts to a tech-savvy lifestyle.

On the other hand, the pTron Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar is engineered for the vibrant Gen-Z lifestyle, delivering punchy stereo sound for mid-sized rooms and TVs. It boasts 50mm dual drivers and a 6-inch woofer for an immersive audio experience suitable for movies, music, or gaming. The soundbar supports seamless connectivity with BT5.3, Optical IN, AUX, USB, and HDMI ARC inputs, along with three equalizer modes for personalized audio. The sophisticated wooden subwoofer design complements room aesthetics, and the LED indicator and remote control offer convenient control.

Both soundbars come with a 1-year manufacturer warranty, and their specifications, including dimensions, weight, material, power source, and audio input compatibility, are detailed for user convenience.

Furthermore, pTron is set to launch the Jazz Pro X1 240W Soundbar with Sub-Woofer in December, promising cinematic sound with thundering stereo sound ideal for large TVs and spacious rooms.

The products are available on Amazon, with the pTron Jazz priced at Rs. 2799 and the pTron Jazz Pro at Rs. 4999. These soundbars exemplify pTron's commitment to innovation, providing a more immersive audio experience at a modest price point. Ameen Khwaja, CEO of pTron, emphasizes the dedication to prioritizing customers and delivering high-quality audio solutions, marking the brand's latest innovation in the audio accessories domain.

