Whirlpool washing machine gets a huge discount on Amazon; check price cut and other details now

Want a Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, but don't want to pay full price because of the high rates? Then just check out the huge Amazon price cut on this Whirlpool washing machine.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 17:37 IST
Whirlpool washing machine gets big price cut on Croma; save Rs. 8,910 now
All you need to know about the Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Washing Machine price cut on Amazon.
Whirlpool's fully automatic washing machine supports 7.5 Kg of clothes and is a 5-star top-load machine. It features 360-degree bloom wash Pro, 31403, an in-built heater, graphite, power dry technology, hexa bloom impeller wash, zero pressure fill technology, and more.
The washing machine is ideal for 6 to 8 family members. It supports a fully automatic washer and dryer. The machine's installation is in the standing position for easy accessibility.
It has a total of 12 wash programs with two major ones: express wash and hard water wash. The machine supports a maximum spin speed of 740 rpm. It has a maximum drying capability of up to 70 percent.
The Whirlpool washing machine also supports 6th sense smart sensors for advanced functionality. It has a power capacity of 770 Watts with a voltage rating of 220 V.
The company claims that the machine can function with hard water as well and it will save a lot of time and effort for the user. The  Whirlpool 7.5 Kg washing machine is priced at Rs. 30200, but due to the price cut it is available for Rs. 21,290. You save Rs. 8,910 (29.50% off).
All you need to know about the Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Washing Machine price cut on Amazon. (Amazon)

If you are busy with a hectic lifestyle and don't have time to do the laundry and washing clothes by hand is a pain, then it is time you got yourself a washing machine. To make your work easier, bring home a washing machine and what is more, you can get a big discount on Amazon. Yes, you heard it right, Amazon is offering a massive discount on Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Check out the Amazon deal on this Whirlpool Washing Machine.

About Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Washing Machine:

The washing machine comes with an easy-to-use 3-button control panel to take care of your washing needs. It comes with Zero Pressure Fill technology that helps wash tubs get filled 50% faster even if the water pressure is low. Smart sensors in the machine automatically sense and indicate low voltage and water conditions. The Aqua Store feature allows for storing water in the tub for the next wash when there is uncertainty of tap water which is certainly the best thing for a middle-class family.

Initial discount on Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Washing Machine:

Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the deal on Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine making the price of the washing machine fall to Rs. 15240 from Rs. 18950. Not just this you can further reduce the price of the Fully-Automatic Washing Machine by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available.

Exchange deal:

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to 960 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old washing machine you trade-in. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank offers:

Not just exchange and initial discounts butAmazon also offers bank discounts with which you can further reduce the price of the Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, such as:

1. You can get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. Min purchase value Rs. 5000.

2. You can also get an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 6 months and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 30000.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 17:36 IST
