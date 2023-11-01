Honor Magic 6 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor Magic 6 Pro Honor Magic 6 Pro is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 111,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹111,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.81 inches (17.3 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

Honor Magic 6 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Honor Magic 6 Pro in India is Rs. 111,990. This is the Honor Magic 6 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Honor Magic 6 Pro in India is Rs. 111,990. This is the Honor Magic 6 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Honor Magic 6 Pro (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Honor Magic 6 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5500 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Display 6.81 inches (17.3 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Battery Capacity 5500 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 80W

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Dual

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Sensor CMOS image sensor

Autofocus Yes Display Screen Size 6.81 inches (17.3 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 386 ppi General Operating System Android v14

Launch Date February 22, 2024 (Unofficial)

Brand Honor Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 12 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 740 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

Storage Type UFS 4.0

