 Honor V Purse Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor V Purse

Honor V Purse is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 68,190 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 21 December 2023
Key Specs
₹68,190 (speculated)
256 GB
7.71 inches (19.58 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
50 MP + 12 MP
8 MP
4500 mAh
Android v13
16 GB
Honor V Purse Price in India

The starting price for the Honor V Purse in India is Rs. 68,190.  This is the Honor V Purse base model with 16 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Honor V Purse in India is Rs. 68,190.  This is the Honor V Purse base model with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Gold.

Honor V Purse

(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Gold
Upcoming

Honor V Purse Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 7.71 inches (19.58 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 4500 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • 50 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4500 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 35W
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 214 grams
  • 8.6 mm
  • Black, Blue, Gold
  • 74.7 mm
  • 156.5 mm
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 162.18 %
  • OLED
  • 1600 nits
  • 7.71 inches (19.58 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 Hz
  • 401 ppi
General
  • Honor
  • December 20, 2023 (Expected)
  • Magic UI
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 nm
  • Adreno 642L
  • 16 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes
  • No
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Honor V Purse News

The premium device is available at a price starting from ₹37,999 on online channels.
HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
19 Sep 2023
HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
19 Sep 2023
