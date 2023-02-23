    Trending News

    Back tap your iPhone to do something quickly- Know how

    Apple iPhone 8 or later with iOS 14 or later support the back tap feature which can help you to quickly perform an action. Here are the steps to follow.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 17:01 IST
    Use passkey to sign in to your Apple iPhone; no password required
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/5 If you are an Apple iPhone user, you will not have to remember passwords now as you can use passkeys to sign in on their iPhones. Passkeys give iPhone users a simple and secure way to sign in without passwords by relying on Face ID or Touch ID to identify them when they login on supporting websites and apps. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 "A passkey is a cryptographic entity that’s not visible to you, and it’s used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which—compared to a password—profoundly improves security. One key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by your devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app," Apple said. (HT Tech)
    iPhone
    3/5 The iPhone stores the passkey in iCloud Keychain, so it is available on all your devices where you are signed in with your Apple ID (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, or tvOS 16 required). Here is all you need to know about passkeys. (REUTERS)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/5 How to save a passkey for an account: Depending on the website, browser, or app, saving a passkey to your iPhone and iCloud Keychain usually consists of steps similar to these. On your iPhone, do one of the following: 1. For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name. 2. For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen. When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. And your passkey is saved. (AFP)
    image caption
    5/5 How to sign in to an account on your iPhone with a passkey: On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. If your iPhone has Touch ID, follow the onscreen instructions to verify your identity. Otherwise, Face ID verifies your identity. (Apple)
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    View all Images
    Here is how to turn on back tap on iPhone. (HT Tech)

    Does your smartphone listen to you when you tap at the back of it? Well, if you are an iPhone user, back tap can help you quickly perform an action of your choice. Back tap on the iPhone can be used to open the Control Center, turn on the flashlight, or whatever you need. Informing about the same, Apple Support tweeted, "With Back Tap, you can quickly perform an action of your choice when you tap the back of your iPhone. Try using it to open the Control Center, turn on the flashlight, or whatever you need."

    According to the information provided by Apple, with back-tapping in iOS 14 or later, a quick double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone can open the Control Center, take a screenshot, trigger accessibility-specific actions, and more. If you have not yet tried the feature on your iPhone, here is how you can turn on back tap.

    How to turn on Back Tap

    Step 1:

    Check that you have the latest version of iOS on your iPhone 8 or later.
    Step 2:

    Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, and tap Back Tap.
    Step 3:

    Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap and choose an action.
    Step 4:

    Double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone to trigger the action you set.

    You can even set a double or triple tap to trigger an accessibility shortcut to quickly access features like AssistiveTouch, Siri Shortcuts, Magnifier, Reachability, and VoiceOver. Here is how to trigger an accessibility shortcut.

    How to use the side or top button

    1. If your device doesn't have a Home button, it has either a side or top button. To set up Accessibility Shortcut: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut, then select the features that you use the most.

    2. To use Accessibility Shortcut: Triple-click the side or top button.

    3. To slow down the double-click or triple-click speed for the side or top button: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Side [or Top] Button, then change the setting.

    How to use the home button

    1. To set up Accessibility Shortcut: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut, then select the features that you use the most.

    2. To use Accessibility Shortcut: Triple-click the Home button.

    3. To slow down the double-click or triple-click speed for the Home button: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Home Button, then change the setting.

    How to use control center

    1. To customize Control Center: Go to Settings > Control Center then tap the Add button Add icon next to accessibility features such as Accessibility Shortcuts, Magnifier, Hearing Aids, and Guided Access.

    2. To activate an accessibility feature from Control Center: Open Control Center, then tap the accessibility feature.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 17:00 IST
