Back tap your iPhone to do something quickly- Know how

Does your smartphone listen to you when you tap at the back of it? Well, if you are an iPhone user, back tap can help you quickly perform an action of your choice. Back tap on the iPhone can be used to open the Control Center, turn on the flashlight, or whatever you need. Informing about the same, Apple Support tweeted, "With Back Tap, you can quickly perform an action of your choice when you tap the back of your iPhone. Try using it to open the Control Center, turn on the flashlight, or whatever you need."

According to the information provided by Apple, with back-tapping in iOS 14 or later, a quick double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone can open the Control Center, take a screenshot, trigger accessibility-specific actions, and more. If you have not yet tried the feature on your iPhone, here is how you can turn on back tap.

How to turn on Back Tap Step 1: Check that you have the latest version of iOS on your iPhone 8 or later. Step 2: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, and tap Back Tap. Step 3: Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap and choose an action. Step 4: Double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone to trigger the action you set.

You can even set a double or triple tap to trigger an accessibility shortcut to quickly access features like AssistiveTouch, Siri Shortcuts, Magnifier, Reachability, and VoiceOver. Here is how to trigger an accessibility shortcut.

How to use the side or top button

1. If your device doesn't have a Home button, it has either a side or top button. To set up Accessibility Shortcut: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut, then select the features that you use the most.

2. To use Accessibility Shortcut: Triple-click the side or top button.

3. To slow down the double-click or triple-click speed for the side or top button: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Side [or Top] Button, then change the setting.

How to use the home button

1. To set up Accessibility Shortcut: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut, then select the features that you use the most.

2. To use Accessibility Shortcut: Triple-click the Home button.

3. To slow down the double-click or triple-click speed for the Home button: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Home Button, then change the setting.

How to use control center

1. To customize Control Center: Go to Settings > Control Center then tap the Add button Add icon next to accessibility features such as Accessibility Shortcuts, Magnifier, Hearing Aids, and Guided Access.

2. To activate an accessibility feature from Control Center: Open Control Center, then tap the accessibility feature.