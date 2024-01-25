BGMI 3.0 Update podcast is here! Check out theme, features, rewards, and more

BGMI 3.0 Update podcast: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have been waiting for a long time for new information on the 3.0 Update. While recently, BGMI teased the podcast, Krafton has finally brought the 3.0 Update podcast on YouTube. The 3.0 Update podcast reveals what new things will be coming to the battlegrounds of BGMI and how it will enhance the players' gaming experience. As the podcast is finally here, we will be seeing the 3.0 Update rolling out in the game over the next few days. Check out what the 3.0 Update has in store for BGMI players.

BGMI 3.0 Update Podcast

The 3.0 Update Podcast BGMI's known gaming teams, Mortal, Owais, Ronak, Viper, and Thug. The video discusses the 3.0 Update and what new things will happen, making the game even more thrilling and exciting. As per the discussion, there will be new X-suits, outfits and weapon skins in the game along with a new voice pack of Hardik Pandya.

The BGMI 3.0 Update theme will be “Shadow Blade” which will come with a new melee weapon designed to kill short-range enemies. There is a new automatic shot-blocking feature which is activated by the Shadow Blade when the player becomes a target for enemies.

In the new update, players will be able to recall their team members twice instead of once in a single match. However, the recall method will be different each time as the first players will have to respawn through the recall tower and the second time from the recall battle. For the recall battle, the knocked out player will be moved to a distinct zone where they have to indulge in a new battle to earn the right to respawn

Additionally, with the 3.0 Update, the players will notice a remodelling of a few locations in the Erangel map. Namely, Military, Pochinki and Georgopol in Erangel will be seen in a new shape once the update is rolled out. The podcast also revealed that there will be a new rifle which will be able to make double eliminations with a single shot. Furthermore, the person who is driving the vehicle will now be able to heal themselves while driving. This was a much-needed update which was long due.

