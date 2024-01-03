BGMI announces Lucky Treasure Crate: Know all about the rewards players can win

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): War zone games have been popular ever since we entered the mobile gaming era. Now, one of the most played Battle Royale games in India is BGMI which has been gaining popularity ever since the ban was lifted. Now the game is working with great force as the new players join the race of winning "chicken dinner". What makes the game more exciting is the gaming concept, new amazing rewards, themes, in-game items, and more. Recently, the game introduced Lucky Treasure Crate which comes with various exclusive in-game items and rewards to make the game more interesting. If you are someone who likes to collect new rewards then know how you can get your hands on the Lucky Treasure Crate.

BGMI's Lucky Treasure Crate

The BGMI crate section has a newly added Lucky Treasure Crate which was recently announced for players to get exclusive rewards. The new crate has various exclusive items such as outfit sets, gun skins, Helmets, backpacks, and more. Note that the Lucky Treasure Crate is available for a limited period of time which is January 25, 2024. Therefore, if you want a new wardrobe then open the crate in the given timeframe to win the exclusive items.

The exclusive items in the Lucky Treasure Crate include Precise Predator MK12, Spirited Maiden Set, Spirited Maiden SLR, Spirited Maiden Cover, Swift Scarlet Helmet, and much more for players to ramp up their gaming gears and win the BGMI battlefield in style. The star item of the crate is Precise Predator MK12 gun skin which has been highly promoted by the gamers and Krafton itself as it makes the gun look stylish as well as powerful.

How to get Lucky Treasure Crate

Open crates from the right side of the screen and then scroll down till you find the “Lucky Treasure Crate” Now, to open the crate, players will have to use their UC (in-game currency) to get access to the crate items. According to the SportsKeeda reports, the crate has been highly popularized in the global gaming space of PUBG. Now, the crate has finally been introduced in the Indian gaming servers of BGMI. This time, the concept of opening the crate is different from the other versions. With each opening the price of the crate with gradually increase till the 10th opening. The first Lucky Treasure Crate opening will cost players 40UCs, the second opening will cost 60UCs, the third will cost 80UC and so on till the 10th which is priced at 1480 UC. Try your luck to get all the exclusive items in the first few attempts so you do not have to spend extra UCs on the Lucky Treasure Crate and you get the Precise Predator MK12 gun skin.

Also, you can also get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.