BGMI tips and tricks: Unveiling Miramar's top 5 drop spots for rapid ranking success

BGMI tips and tricks: Navigate BGMI's Miramar with precision! Discover the top 5 drop locations for swift ranking, each offering unique advantages in this expansive battleground.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 31 2023, 10:49 IST
BGMI tips and tricks: Discover the best BGMI drop locations in Miramar for quick rank-ups. (Ijaj| HT Tech)

BGMI tips and tricks: Miramar, an expansive 8x8 battleground in BGMI, rivals Erangel in size. Its vast, deserted landscape adorned with towering hills and cliffs gives it an intimidating edge over other maps. To conquer this terrain, securing the right loot from drop locations is crucial, especially for those aiming to swiftly climb the ranks.

1. Water Treatment

Situated at the map's center, Water Treatment is a strategic choice. Known for spawning lethal snipers and top-tier loot, it's a sought-after location. However, the lack of cover makes it a hot zone, so loot quickly and move on to survive the initial competition.

2. Chumacera

Chumacera, a sizable military town, is a moderately popular drop location. Expect early skirmishes, but thorough exploration yields high-quality gear. Its central location makes it ideal for strategic maneuvering, allowing players to navigate the battlefield and minimize unnecessary conflicts.

3. Valle Del Mar

This narrow coastal town on the southwestern tip offers decent resources if explored carefully. Acting as an outpost for the largest island, Valle Del Mar is a prime spot for setting ambushes with high-quality loot. The abundance of roads and vehicles ensures a smooth transition to later circles.

4. Islands North of Puerto Paraiso

To the east of Puerto Paraiso lies a chain of islands, rarely frequented by high-level players. Though flight trajectories may not always align, exploring these islands during opportune moments unveils high-quality loot, providing newcomers with a hidden advantage.

5. Secret Tunnels South of Los Leones

Bypass the chaos of Los Leones, the largest town on the map, and head south. Embraced by a semi-circular ridge, secret tunnels await with consistent spawns of top-tier assault rifles and marksman rifles. While others engage in intense battles, loot peacefully and join the action fully equipped during the mid-point of the battle royale match.

In the expansive battleground of Miramar, choosing drop locations wisely can be the key to ascending the ranks swiftly. Each location offers unique advantages, providing players with the tools needed to navigate this vast and challenging terrain.

First Published Date: 31 Dec, 10:49 IST
