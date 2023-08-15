Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 15: Chance to win Dragon Ball Super characters

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 15: Chance to win Dragon Ball Super characters

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 15: BGMI players can take advantage of redeem codes to get their hands on freebies and give their character a cosmetic makeover. Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
Aug 15 2023, 07:24 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 11 unlock a bunch of free rewards. (BGMI)
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 15: After the 2.7 update that arrived on August 9, the game has added a bunch of new content to keep the players hooked. Among them all, the biggest is the new collaboration with the popular anime series Dragon Ball Super which has added characters like Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, and more. Players can also enjoy thematic changes while playing the Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik maps. You can unlock these characters and other rewards after a hard grind session, but if you want to try your luck, there is an easy way to do this as well. Know today's BGMI redeem codes.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 15

If you're interested in getting moreBGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

Today's codes:

  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • DKJU9GTDSM
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • S78FTU2XJ
  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4

Steps to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 07:24 IST
