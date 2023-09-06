Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for September 6: Power-up your game with exciting rewards

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 06 2023, 08:07 IST
BGMI redeem codes: Get your hands on exciting freebies to boost your game. Know how.
BGMI redeem codes: Get your hands on exciting freebies to boost your game. Know how. (BGMI)

BGMI is one of the most popular esports in India. It is full of excitement and every other day some new development can be seen in the game. Now, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is reportedly teaming up with Indian cricket vice-captain Hardik Pandya for an exciting in-game voice pack. Leaks have surfaced, suggesting that Hardik Pandya's voice will be integrated into the game for better in-game communication.

BGMI has a history of collaborating with well-known gamers like Mortal, Scout, Jonathan, Snax, Shreeman Legend, and more for voice packs. However, this potential partnership with a sports icon like Hardik Pandya marks a unique and significant move. In leaked footage, Pandya can be seen practicing BGMI voice commands while sporting a BGMI t-shirt.

The gaming industry in India is buzzing with anticipation and speculation, making it an exciting battleground. Recently, Free Fire India appointed former cricket captain MS Dhoni as their brand ambassador, signaling a strategic move in the mobile gaming arena. In response, BGMI appears to be stepping up its game as well.

You can elevate your BGMI gaming experience with redeem codes. These redeem codes can get you rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, and Diamonds. Check out the redeem codes for today:

BGMI Redeem codes for September 6

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
  • TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
  • 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
  • KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
  • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
  • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
  • TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
  • R89FPLM9S – Companion
  • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
  • TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
  • BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
  • SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward into the designated field.

Step 3: Enter the displayed captcha/verification code, then hit "submit."

Step 4: Once completed, you can collect your redeemable prizes through the in-game mail system.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 08:07 IST
