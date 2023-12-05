Icon
Home How To Crackdown on investment scams: India set to take action against 100+ Chinese websites

Crackdown on investment scams: India set to take action against 100+ Chinese websites

India is set to launch a crackdown on 100 plus Chinese websites running investment scams in order to protect users. The move follows growing financial threats and fraudulent activities.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 15:04 IST
Icon
India
India is looking to crack down on over 100 Chinese-run investment scam websites targeting citizens.
India
India is looking to crack down on over 100 Chinese-run investment scam websites targeting citizens.

In a decisive move against Chinese-websites operated financial fraud, India has initiated the banning process for more than 100 investment scam websites. These websites, resembling Indian entities on the surface, targeted vulnerable Indian citizens with schemes that are quite similar to predatory loan apps, which also originated from China. While the facade of these investment scam sites appeared Indian, the funds ultimately found their way to Chinese operators. The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block these fraudulent websites.

Central agencies identified these websites, prompting thorough analyses that led to the government's decision to have them banned. According to sources from News18, additional sites may be added to the ban list in the near future.

The Chinese websites, discovered to be connected to multiple bank accounts, employed a convoluted money transfer system to confuse investigating agencies. Eventually, the funds were converted into cryptocurrency. Several states had raised concerns with the Centre about such scams undermining the country's financial system. Also read: Microsoft Seeing AI app: Know how it will work on your Android phone and what it can do

To shield yourself from online scams, consider the following precautionary steps:

1. Use Trusted Apps: Install reliable apps, such as "Fraud Alert" by CERT-In, "mSafe" by NCSAP, and Google's "Anti-Phishing App," to safeguard against scams. These apps provide real-time alerts, security advice, and protection from phishing attacks.

2. Limit Personal Information: Exercise caution when sharing personal details online. Avoid divulging sensitive data like phone numbers, email addresses, and bank account information to unfamiliar sources.

3. Question Unsolicited Requests: Be skeptical of emails and messages requesting personal data, as scammers often use such tactics to steal sensitive information.

4. Source Verified Apps: Download apps exclusively from trusted sources like official app stores and refrain from downloading from third-party platforms and do not trust unverified websites at all.

5. Maintain Software Updates: Regularly update your software to benefit from security patches that guard against malware and other threats.

6. Verify Claims: Disregard offers of free gifts from unknown individuals and avoid making online payments without proper verification of the source.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 15:04 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
GTA 6
Potential GTA 6 gameplay and map details surface on TikTok ahead of official reveal
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon