Microsoft Seeing AI app: Know how it will work on your Android phone and what it can do

As part of celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), Microsoft has announced the launch of the Microsoft Seeing AI app for Android phones with new AI features and upgrades for blind and low-vision users. The upgraded app offers several new features and languages to its users for easy accessibility. What can it do for you? Well, the Android app will enable the user to scan documents and identify their surroundings and other things around them, even products and labels. Know more about Microsoft's Seeing AI app and its upgrades for Android users.

Microsoft Seeing AI app

According to a Microsoft blog post, the Microsoft Seeing AI app is specifically designed for blind and low-vision users which will enable them to conduct their daily activities such as reading mail, identifying everyday products, hearing descriptions of photos, and much more through their smartphone app.

Also read: Microsoft Paint Cocreator: Create images with Generative AI on Windows 11; know how it works

How can it be used?

To use the Microsoft Seeing AI app, users just have to click a picture of their surroundings or any document and the app will narrate the image description.

The app also includes generative AI features through which users can ask specific questions about items on a menu, the price of an item on a receipt, or to summarize an article.

The app can also generate a detailed description of the image when the user clicks on “more info”.

The Seeing AI app can also carry out other functions and tasks such as speaking short texts, reading important documents, scanning products, scenery, Identifying people, recognizing currency notes, and more.

The app is already available for iOS users, now Android users too will be able to utilize its benefits along with the newly added AI features such as asking for image descriptions, asking questions, scanning documents, and many more.

Microsoft said, “There are over 3 billion active Android users worldwide, and bringing Seeing AI to this platform will provide so many more people in the blind and low vision community the ability to utilize this technology in their everyday lives. We will continue to work with the community to understand feedback to improve the app.”

Microsoft's Seeing AI app is available for download for Android users through the Google Play Store.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!