DC vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Delhi vs Hyderabad Match Online

DC vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live: Saturday is here and Cricket fans will be able to enjoy four TATA IPL matches this weekend. The first match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is currently live and the second match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start at 7:30 PM today, Saturday, April 29, 2023. This will be the 40th TATA IPL match of this season. One time IPL champion in 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, today.

As per the Points Table, DC is currently standing at the last position (10th) while SRH is at the 9th spot. Also, both DC and SRH have so far won two and lost three of their five games. In today's match SRH will be looking for their third consecutive win. While, as the match is being played in DC's home ground Delhi, it can work in their favour, boost their confidence and help them win the match.

You can enjoy watching the match live on television or on your smartphone. Here are the details you need to know about the DC vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 match live.

DC vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 40th IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

DC vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Jio Cinema. In order to watch the match, you will have to install the app on your smartphone and simply watch it live.

DC vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Delhi Capitals Team: David Warner (Captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Phil Salt, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungisani Ngidi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (Captain), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.