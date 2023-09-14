Icon
Emoji Kitchen now available on Google Search: Know about this new cool feature

Gboard “Emoji Kitchen” feature is now available on Google Search. Notably, you can create your own emojis. Know how the feature works.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 14 2023, 11:04 IST
Take advantage of the new Emoji Kitchen on the web. (Emoji Kitchen)

It's always a delight adding stickers and emojis to texts and captions because it's the best way to show your expressions and mood through virtual modes. In the new age of technology, not just youngsters, but people of all age groups, often use various emojis to express what they are feeling and it's very much fun. Earlier, Google introduced the “Emoji Kitchen” feature for Android users through its Gboard app, but now, it's available on the web via Google Search so all devices can benefit from it.

About Emoji Kitchen

The Emoji Kitchen was first introduced for Gboard users in which users can combine various different emojis to make one new emoji. Now, users can browse the feature and create new emojis on the web. The news was shared through an X post by Jennifer Daniel, which said, “now exists on the web!!!! Officially!!!!! And all you have to do … is google emoji kitchen”

That means users can mix up emojis from any device such as iPhones, desktops, or computers. Users can pick random emojis and create a new emoji, which they can copy and use on text, captions, and other messages.

To get your hands on the new Emoji Kitchen feature on the web, you just need to type “ Emoji Kitchen” on the Google search bar. Then click on the “Get cooking” button highlighted in blue. Now a new window will appear which will allow you to add two random emojis. We tried a Cowboy hat emoji on the alien one and created an alien wearing a cowboy hat. After creating a new emoji, you tap on the “Copy” button and use the emoji wherever you want.

According to a 9To5Google report, the web version has fewer emoji options the the Gboard app. It also stated that there is also no list of new emojis making it confusing to compare. However, Google might bring changes or additions to the emoji feature later, but nothing has officially been shared yet.

First Published Date: 14 Sep, 10:31 IST
