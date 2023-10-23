Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 23: Obtain 4 legendary gun skins in FF max through the UMP x AWM ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 23: Obtain 4 legendary gun skins in FF max through the UMP x AWM ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 22: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 06:38 IST
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)

 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 23: Free Fire MAX frequently introduces new Royale events, and players can now look forward to another exciting addition. The UMP x AWM Ring event offers the chance to acquire four exceptional gun skins. In this event, you have the chance to acquire four outstanding gun skins. Let's delve into the details.

How to Obtain 4 Legendary Gun Skins in Free Fire MAX through the UMP x AWM Ring Event?

The UMP x AWM Ring event in Free Fire MAX is currently underway. It began on October 21, 2023, and will continue until November 3, 2023. You have ample time to secure items during this event, but keep in mind that it's a Royale event, which means you will need to spend Diamonds.

In this event, each spin costs 20 Diamonds, and you can easily purchase 10+1 spins for 200 Diamonds. The following rewards are up for grabs:

  • Universal Ring Token (x1)
  • Universal Ring Token (x2)
  • Universal Ring Token (x3)
  • Universal Ring Token (x5)
  • Universal Ring Token (x10)
  • UMP – Tiger Papercut Skin
  • UMP – Gatos Papercut Skin
  • AWM – Mossy Vinehorn Skin
  • AWM – Iron Etherhorn Skin

You can spin as many times as you wish, but please note that there's no guarantee of receiving specific items. It's entirely luck-based. If fortune favors you, you might receive the main rewards within just 10 spins, or you might need more than 100 spins to get them.

The UMP x AWM Ring event offers an exciting opportunity to enhance your Free Fire MAX experience with these exclusive gun skins. Make the most of this event and try your luck to secure these legendary items before it concludes on November 3, 2023.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 23

  • FREEAV11QT6023
  • FIRE459MM3X440
  • NEWYESK87TR4R
  • FREEC5RA2423T8Z
  • FH56E1BI892023
  • FIREE451KQ2023
  • FTY7UYHJRY76QUYB
  • FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T
  • FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU
  • F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK
  • FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF
  • FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 23: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 06:38 IST
