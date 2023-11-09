Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 9: Weapon skins on offer

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 9: Weapon skins on offer

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 9: These codes are active for a limited time. Do not miss out on them.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 08:00 IST
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 9: Follow the step-by-step guide here to claim freebies today.
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 9: Follow the step-by-step guide here to claim freebies today. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 9: While knowing how to shoot a gun is necessary for Free Fire, probably a quite underrated game mechanic is the player movement itself. While you cannot outrun a bullet, you can move in a zigzag pattern to make it hard to aim at. You can also move between obstacles to keep away from direct sight of the gun. And you can crawl between the grass to reach the enemy unnoticed. There are a lot of ways to make the best of movement mechanics and you should ensure you're mastering them all. And as always, scroll down to get your daily redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 9

The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that contain special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, anddiamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. Some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • FIRERTF65TV7RUH
  • FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH
  • FMKOUYJ6550TDEB
  • FNRH67UTHTN7BYV
  • FNCTYHR67BHGQED
  • F2UJT78KI7YI8CR
  • FXDYHJTF67JUHGH
  • F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH
  • FRFUJKGY8UIHRUJ
  • FTFTUJMGMYH96RF
  • FADYHR67YU66YCV
  • FRBYHTF67UJTFVE
  • FTYHFY7JT6756YB
  • FTHGR6YHR56DF6T
  • FIYUJY6HR6RYDSU
  • F7FGYHFT6Y7H6HK
  • FIHYYHR67YU8FHF
  • FYHTHFT6Y5R6Y53

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 9

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 07:59 IST
