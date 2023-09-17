Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 17: Elevate the thrill with State Wars Event

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 17: Win amazing in-game items for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 17 2023, 07:16 IST
Get amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)
Get amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 17: Want to add new thrills to your Garena Free Fire Max game? The eagerly awaited State Wars event has returned to level up your excitement. This event offers players a fantastic array of rewards. This event is a highlight in the world of battle royale and keeps players engaged throughout the event. In this event, players are asked to pick up a state. When the event concludes, players will receive rewards based on both their individual performance and their state's achievements.

The State Wars event in Free Fire commenced on September 15, 2023, and will run for a couple of weeks. It will conclude on October 8, 2023. As mentioned earlier, players can kickstart their journey by selecting their preferred state and embarking on their quest to earn points through Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. This event can be a great way to win fascinating rewards. Along with this, players can use daily redeem codes to win various rewards and freebies. To win rewards for today's game, check out redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 17:

  • FF7MJ31CXKRG
  • FFPO8BS5JW2D
  • PJNF5CQBAJLK
  • F7AC2YXE6RF2
  • FHLOYFDHE34G
  • XGW4FNK7ATON
  • 67IBBMSL7AK8G
  • FEICJGW9NKYT
  • KEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • FVRTNJ45IT8U
  • F4BHK6LYOU9I
  • F767T1BE456Y
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 17: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And there you go! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 07:16 IST
