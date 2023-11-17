Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 17: Grab the Coral Rebel Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 17: The developers of Garena Free Fire keep introducing new events in the game to keep players interested. Recently, the Evo Vault Luck Royale was rolled out with the help of which players can get their hands on exciting items such as AK47 Blue Flame Draco, Thompson Cindered Colossus, FAMAS Demonic Grin, and more. Now, another Luck Royale has been introduced in the game. Know all about the Moco Store in Garena Free Fire.

Moco Store Luck Royale: Details

In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. The first spin costs 9 diamonds, while the subsequent spins cost 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds.

As part of the Moco Store Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards such as Coral Rebel Bundle, Coral Trouble Bundle, Vampiric Loot Box, UMP Pumpkin Flame, The Biker Emote, Cube Fragments, Luck Royale Vouchers, Gold Royale Vouchers, and more.

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4

FN5TKYLHROVMKLS

F67U6T7UVB4U7U3

FBVYHDNEK4605IT

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FOE497MURKNLOBI

FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK

FL509YHD87BYVTC

FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7

FUSYHGBTNYG9MBK

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 17: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.